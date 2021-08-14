ELIZABETH, Ill. — An Elizabeth woman has been sentenced to two years of supervision after a judge found her guilty of not properly taking care of her horses.
Amy E. Dehn, 53, was sentenced in Jo Daviess County Circuit Court after she was found guilty of three counts of animal owner duties violations during a bench trial in July.
Dehn initially was charged with three felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals and one count of misdemeanor cruelty to animals. She was found not guilty of all those charges during the trial.
Court documents state that Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department deputies were told in November 2019 about 11 horses kept by Dehn in “inhumane conditions,” leading to the deaths of three of them.
“There was no evidence of a sufficient quantity of good-quality, wholesome food or water, which caused right horses to become malnourished,” documents state.
The horses were kept in an enclosure “of deep mud” without bedding or shelter.
“One of the horses was entrapped in a fence for what appeared to be a lengthy time,” documents state. “Deputies spent over an hour trying to free the horse, and the horse was not able to stand after being freed.”
Authorities also reported finding three dead horses in the enclosure and said malnourishment caused the deaths.