CUBA CITY, Wis. — After a year delay spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic, Cuba City School District officials are resuming an ongoing effort to update school infrastructure in hopes of increasing student opportunities in academics, art and athletics.
Cuba City’s elementary and high school buildings were constructed in 1966 and 1960, respectively, and are in need of multiple facility improvements and updated equipment.
The district recently hired Bray Architects, of Milwaukee, Wis., at a cost of $14,000 to complete a facility study, which will include a survey of staff and leaders to assess current space and facility needs and will identify potential locations for renovations or additions.
The fee also includes community engagement services and a marketing campaign in the event the school board elects to hold a referendum.
“Ultimately, it comes down to identifying what the needs are (and) what the wants are, sharing it with the community and seeing what the community will and will not support,” district Superintendent Aaron Olson said. “It has to be community driven.”
Bray advertised an 86% success rate on 51 referendum campaigns in the past five years.
The study comes after voters in 2017 backed a $6.4 million ballot measure that enabled the district to finance some elementary school renovations and an addition of a middle school wing to the high school.
But some projects were not funded, so officials hope to gauge community interest in continuing to update facilities and equipment.
“There’s needs with the schools still, like our career technical education classes,” school board Vice President Dan Bowden said. “There’s needs for athletics spaces. There’s needs for theatrical and music spaces.”
The same year voters approved the referendum, they rejected a second $4.9 million ballot measure that would have funded the construction of a high school gym.
Bowden acknowledged that school leaders will have to assuage residents who might fear an increase in property taxes, but he said the district will soon pay off a previous bond measure, which could offset any impacts.
Staff from Bray will begin the assessment and develop survey materials this month.