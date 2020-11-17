EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. – A woman was injured when her vehicle collided with a semi-tractor trailer attempting a U-turn Monday evening on U.S. 20 in Jo Daviess County.
Kimberly Walsh, 50, of Galena, was treated for her injuries, according to a press release from the Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Department.
The release states that Walsh was traveling east on U.S. 20 near Dunn Road at 5:30 p.m., when her vehicle collided with an eastbound semi driven by Brian Soll, 58, of Charter Oak, Iowa. Stoll was attempting to make a U-turn from the right lane of traffic and pulled in front of Walsh’s vehicle.
Soll was cited with improper U-turn, according to the release.