EPWORTH, Iowa — A Dubuque County man has been sentenced to five years in prison for assaulting and injuring two women.
Kevin J. McGovern, 34, of Epworth, recently was given the sentence in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to two counts of willful injury causing bodily injury. He initially was charged with two counts of willful injury causing serious injury but pleaded to the lesser-included charges.
As part of his sentence, McGovern also must participate in substance abuse counseling while in prison “as the use of drugs and alcohol has been a major impetus for his criminal conduct and poor choices,” according to sentencing documents from Iowa District Court Judge Monica Zrinyi Ackley.
Court documents state that authorities met with Mary C. Nessan on Dec. 21, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital after she arrived with “injuries to her left eye and jaw that required surgery.” At the time, she would not name the man who assaulted her because she feared for her life.
On Feb. 16, 2021, she told authorities that McGovern was her attacker. She reported that on Dec. 21, 2019, she was at McGovern’s residence in Epworth hanging out with him and his wife when McGovern “became enraged and began arguing with his wife,” documents state.
Nessan tried to calm down McGovern, at which point he started punching her in the head, documents state.
“Nessan stated that McGovern came at her three separate times, assaulting her each time by striking her in the head,” documents state. “Nessan advised at one point, McGovern threw both his wife … and her down the stairs of the residence.”
He then came down the stairs and continued assaulting Nessan, documents state. Nessan eventually was able to flee the residence.
One month prior to Nessan reporting her assault to authorities, McGovern was arrested for assaulting Alecea K. Lombardi, of Dubuque.
Documents state that the incident happened in the 200 block of Main Street on Jan. 10, 2021. As a result of the incident, Lombardi was diagnosed with fractures of her face, sinus, nose and eye socket, as well as injuries to her ear and nose.
Lombardi and McGovern were in the same vehicle, coming to Dubuque from Platteville in the early hours of Jan. 10, 2021. Documents state that Lombardi confronted McGovern near the intersection of West First and Main streets after he vomited in her vehicle. A witness saw Lombardi “take multiple swings at” McGovern and also saw Lombardi pepper-spraying him, documents state.
McGovern then punched Lombardi two or three times, knocking her to the ground, documents state. He then stomped her in the face multiple times before running from the area.