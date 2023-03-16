EPWORTH, Iowa — A Dubuque County man has been sentenced to five years in prison for assaulting and injuring two women.

Kevin J. McGovern, 34, of Epworth, recently was given the sentence in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to two counts of willful injury causing bodily injury. He initially was charged with two counts of willful injury causing serious injury but pleaded to the lesser-included charges.

