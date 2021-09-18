Viking River Cruises may not be the only cruise line seeking dedicated docking space in Dubuque.
Dubuque City officials confirmed they have received inquiries from multiple cruise lines that currently dock their ships in Dubuque that are interested in agreements similar to the one between the city and Viking, which includes the construction of a $1.8 million boat dock.
Dan Kroger, the city’s recreation division manager, said both American Cruise Lines and American Queen Steamboat Operating Company LLC have expressed interest in developing an agreement that would give the companies more secured access to docking in Dubuque.
“They are saying that they would like to have more ships come up here and potentially model what Viking is doing,” Kroger said. “At this point, these conversations are very informal.”
Messages left with both companies seeking comment were not returned.
Last year, the city approved a 20-year agreement with Viking for the construction of a $1.8 million dock that will be located near Grand Harbor Resort and Water Park. The company will foot nearly half of the construction cost in exchange for exclusive docking rights and dedicated use while the vessel is moored in the city.
City officials previously said construction on the dock would start this summer, but Assistant City Engineer Bob Schiesl said officials now expect it to begin this winter. However, the project still will be completed in time for Viking to launch its Mississippi River cruise in August 2022.
“Those were preliminary construction dates,” Schiesl said. “We’re still on time to have the dock ready for Viking.”
Keith Rahe, president and CEO of Travel Dubuque, which works closely with American Cruise Lines and American Queen Steamboat Operating Company, said both businesses anticipate the expansion of Mississippi River cruises in the coming years and seek to secure dedicated docking space as Dubuque’s shorelines begin to congest.
“The big thing is, when they come into town, they want availability for their ships,” Rahe said. “You are seeing more and more boats coming into the water, and they want to make sure there is space for them.”
Rahe said the companies’ interest could include the construction of additional boat docks in Dubuque for which they could secure docking rights.
“Viking is getting their own boat dock that they will have first pick over, and the city is helping offset the cost of doing it,” Rahe said. “I assume they would look at pursuing an opportunity like that.”
Schiesl noted that the design of the Viking boat dock would allow for future expansion and that other cruise ships will be allowed to use the dock when Viking is not moored there.
For now, though, Kroger said, the city is focused on completing its first boat dock project with Viking before it continues discussions with the other cruise lines.