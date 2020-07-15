MANCHESTER, Iowa — Karli Postel and her goat Jazzy stood outside the show ring at the Delaware County Fairgrounds on Tuesday afternoon, waiting for their turn to exhibit.
“I love animals,” said Karli, 12, of Manchester. “I love their personalities.”
Jazzy gave an approving bleat.
Although the 2020 Delaware County Fair was canceled due to concerns related to COVID-19, the Delaware County Extension is holding modified 4-H events at the fairgrounds through July 19.
Livestock shows, such as the meat goat show in which Karli and Jazzy were competing on Tuesday are being held as “show-and-go” events. Very few animals stay in the barns overnight, showing-class sizes have been reduced, and attendance is limited, according to Jade Hargrafen, program director for the Delaware County Extension.
Hargrafen said the Extension also took precautions with indoor projects, such as woodworking and horticulture, by eliminating the public exhibit hall and spreading out exhibitors over two buildings, although they still held face-to-face judging.
“In Delaware County, we have a large 4-H enrollment, so to be able to showcase their project learning was important,” she said. “We knew it would take some extra work, but we wanted to give the kids every opportunity to show … while still keeping judges, volunteers and exhibitors safe.”
In the show ring Tuesday afternoon, young exhibitors gently but firmly put the goats through their paces. As each class was presented, the 4-H members led their animals around the ring, then did their best to keep them in line as the judge walked up and down the row, examining the goats’ appearance and presentation.
Karli said preparing Jazzy for the show involved caring for her hooves, shaving her and giving her daily baths, not to mention training her to walk and stand during the show.
“For the first couple days, I just took two steps and kind of dragged her forward until she decided she wanted to walk,” Karli said.
Although the COVID-19 precautions made things a little different this year, 4-H members such as Maci Cook, of Worthington, Iowa, were grateful for the work the Extension had done to make this year’s show a reality.
“Fair means everything this time around,” said Maci, 15, who has participated in 4-H since fourth grade.
Having a fair this year was particularly meaningful to her, she said, since it will be her last year showing dairy cattle.
“I’m blessed that we have a dairy show this year,” she said.
Ethen Brockhohn, 14, of Delhi was equally grateful for the chance to still show his goats.
“It’s given me something to look forward to all summer long,” he said.