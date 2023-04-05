A popular fish at a Dubuque museum might look dark blue with small light-blue spots, but in this case looks are deceiving.
“There are a variety of different types of puffer fish — this one is very dark in color, black with white spots,” said Amber Rendleman, an animal keeper at the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium. “The lighting in the tank makes it look blue. Other species of puffer fish have their own color variations that are beautiful.”
Whatever the color, the guineafowl puffer fish in the Marshall Islands tank in the museum’s Rivers to the Sea exhibit has become a photogenic celebrity of sorts, with visitors frequently gathering in front of the tank, snapping smartphone pictures of the fish and its seemingly goofy, buck-toothed smile.
Recommended for you
The Telegraph Herald is regularly providing a closer look at animals at the museum. This week’s profile takes a look at a fish that might not be blue but does have large teeth.
ABOUT THOSE TEETH
Guineafowl puffers have rounded bodies with large heads, short snouts and massive teeth.
“They look like bucked teeth,” Rendleman said. “Actually, the teeth are fused together to create a top plate and a bottom plate. That enables them to bite off things.”
The fish live in coral-rich areas in the wild.
“They have a wide geographic range,” Rendleman said. “They can be found in the Gulf of California area down to Ecuador and the Indo-Pacific and the oceanic islands by Australia.”
Their diet includes bottom-dwelling invertebrates and algae.
“They are omnivores,” Rendleman said. “They can eat both animal matter and plant matter.”
They munch on coral in the wild — with help from the massive teeth.
Museum staff feed the guineafowl puffer a variety of items.
“We feed them little types of fishes, krill and nori sheets,” Rendleman said.
NO PUFFING IS A GOOD THING
Puffer fish get their name from a defensive response when they are threatened.
“When they are stressed they will expand their bodies to intimidate whatever is threatening them,” Rendleman said.
Although the fish look like they’re expanding like a balloon, Rendleman said, “they are actually sucking in water for the expansion.”
The guineafowl puffer seems content in its tank.
“We’ve not seen it puff out,” Rendleman said. “That would be an indicator that it is not tolerating the other fish, but we’ve not seen any problems.”
BACK OFF, DOLPHINS
“As with all puffer fish, (guineafowl puffers) create a toxin,” Rendleman said. “Some will carry it on their skin but some, like this one, carry the toxin in their organs.”
The toxins act as another defensive mechanism for the puffer fish, and pose a challenge to humans who prepare the fish as an Asian delicacy. A Smithsonian Institution report suggests dolphins have adapted to the toxin, ingesting it in low doses to achieve a “trance-like state.”
That’s not all the dolphins do. Online videos show dolphins deliberately causing the fish to expand and then tossing them about.
“In recent decades we have learned that dolphins will stress the puffer fish out for fun and tease it and play with it,” Rendleman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.