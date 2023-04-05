03232023-guineafowlpuffer3-jr.jpg
A guineafowl puffer at the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium in Dubuque.

A popular fish at a Dubuque museum might look dark blue with small light-blue spots, but in this case looks are deceiving.

“There are a variety of different types of puffer fish — this one is very dark in color, black with white spots,” said Amber Rendleman, an animal keeper at the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium. “The lighting in the tank makes it look blue. Other species of puffer fish have their own color variations that are beautiful.”

