Local law enforcement officials this morning embraced a statewide effort to raise funds for a prominent nonprofit.
Officers participated in the annual Cop on a Rooftop fundraiser at Dunkin' Donuts, perching atop the Dodge Street business for several hours to collect donations for Special Olympics Iowa. More than 20 Dunkin' Donuts locations across the state were part of the fundraiser.
Special Olympics Iowa provides training and competition opportunities for more than 16,000 athletes and unified partners.