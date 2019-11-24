A Manchester, Iowa, man who pleaded guilty to distributing cocaine has been sentenced to more than two years in federal prison.
Antonio Robertson, 43, was sentenced last week in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to 30 months in federal prison. He also must service six years of supervised release.
There is no parole in the federal system.
Robertson and Brian Johnson, 52, also of Manchester, were accused of selling cocaine in October 2018. Both initially faced felony drug charges in Iowa District Court for Delaware County.
However, Robertson, who has a prior felony drug conviction in Linn County in 2004, later was charged at the federal level. His state-level charges were dropped.
Johnson has pleaded not guilty to state-level charges. His trial is set for April 1 in Delaware County.