The Maquoketa Community Cupboard and the Feed the Need Campaign will host a celebration at 11:15 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25.
Campaign organizers will present the final mortgage check for the remaining balance — which is less than $2,000 — to Maquoketa State Bank and burn the mortgage for the Maquoketa Community Cupboard at 902 W. Platt St.
A press release states that community support has meant the organization has made “outstanding progress” in reaching a fundraising goal of $290,000.
The Maquoketa Community Cupboard provides food to families in need.