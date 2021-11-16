GUTTENBERG, Iowa -- Repairs will close Lock and Dam No. 10 at Guttenberg on the Mississippi River for several months this winter season.

The repairs will close that lock and five others along the Upper Mississippi River from Nov. 28 to March 17, according to the St. Paul District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

A press release states that repair work will vary at each site. The construction is scheduled to end in time to avoid impacting the river navigation season.

