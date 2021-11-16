Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
GUTTENBERG, Iowa -- Repairs will close Lock and Dam No. 10 at Guttenberg on the Mississippi River for several months this winter season.
The repairs will close that lock and five others along the Upper Mississippi River from Nov. 28 to March 17, according to the St. Paul District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
A press release states that repair work will vary at each site. The construction is scheduled to end in time to avoid impacting the river navigation season.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.