Two area nonprofits are asking the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors for funding to increase job access for groups they say often are left out of the workforce — immigrants and people with disabilities.
Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque and Goodwill Industries of Northeast Iowa collectively seek more than $1.2 million from Dubuque County’s allotment of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds, with each pitching its own proposal to address the region’s workforce shortage.
The community foundation requested $600,000 to create equitable employment pathways for the county’s immigrant populations.
Alex Baum, the foundation’s director of initiatives, is leading an immigration needs assessment for the foundation, which found a disconnect between immigrant populations and the community resources available for them. The proposed program would create an immigrant strategy committee and fund an advisory position to help make those connections.
“(The committee) can really sit at the intersection of businesses, service providers and the immigrant communities themselves,” Baum said at a recent supervisors meeting. “... We have businesses asking for additional workforce, citing the labor shortage. And we have many members of our immigrant community who are unemployed and underemployed.”
The project also would compensate members of immigrant populations who are helping their communities in a volunteer capacity, making that work easier to maintain.
Goodwill Industries pitched a $620,000 project to educate the county’s employers about the workforce resource they have in residents with disabilities.
The project would include an advertising and outreach campaign, presentations to major employers and service organizations and vocational training programs, said Margee Woywood, Goodwill’s director of mission services for the region.
“We can’t find enough work for people with disabilities and enough meaningful work for people with difficulties without that employer buy-in,” she said. “They have to understand and believe that a person with a disability can do that job and that it’s not a liability for them and not a larger expense.”
Supervisors were supportive of both projects’ goals but worried about having too many projects aimed at workforce issues.
Supervisor Ann McDonough said she would prefer a collaborative proposal, noting that multiple organizations have floated solutions to workforce challenges.
“What I would like to see is those applicants working together, spending some time to understand each other’s proposals, seeing if we can get a grand idea,” she said. “I intend to spend (American Rescue Plan Act) funding on workforce, but where to intersect the funding is very difficult to know.”
McDonough encouraged the two organizations to communicate in the coming weeks as supervisors continue to hear presentations for requests to fund projects aimed at addressing economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.