Dyersville Area Relay For Life seeks donated shoes for a fundraising initiative.
Organizers seek 2,500 pairs of shoes by June 15. The shoes will be purchased from Relay For Life by a Florida organization that repurposes the shoes for use in developing countries.
“It’s a way to still give to a charitable cause and not hurt your pocketbook,” said Cindy Willenborg, who is spearheading the donation drive on behalf of Dyersville Area Relay for Life. “I understand with everything going down — people have lost their jobs, hours have been cut — that it is hard to support a cause right now, but yet, we still need to, so we can continue supporting this research. This is a way to still do that. You just clean out your closet and donate some shoes.”
Shoes must be in pairs. They can be donated at Carquest Auto Parts, 805 13th Ave. SE, Dyersville; and Cascade Lumber Co., 1000 First Ave. E, Cascade; and in donation bins located at two residences, 201 Second Ave. NW, Epworth, and 806 Lexington St., Delhi.