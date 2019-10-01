East Cherry Street in Lancaster is closed to through traffic because a hole developed in the pavement of the street between the two driveways for the Memorial Park main softball diamond.
Public Works Director John Hauth recently told Common Council members that further investigation by Grant County Highway Commissioner Dave Lambert and County Engineer Travis Kramer found an old bridge structure underneath the street. A 48-inch pipe in which Pigeon Creek flows under the street goes through this old bridge structure.
The structure was enclosed with 6 inches of concrete and covered with 4 inches of asphalt when the street was widened several years ago.
Because the system to channel the creek underneath the streets, volleyball courts, softball diamond and eventually to Memorial Park is so extensive, Common Council members directed Hauth to reach out to an engineering firm to make sure other parts of the system aren’t failing.
“If a repair is made to the existing structure, the top would need to be removed including the steel beams (from the old bridge underneath the street), and a new system built inside the old one,” Hauth said. “Or the existing structure would have to be removed, and a new structure or junction box would be built around the 48-inch pipe.”