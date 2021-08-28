EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — An East Dubuque company plans to develop an outdoor garden, bar and kitchen area on the current site of a condemned property.
The East Dubuque City Council recently accepted a $50 bid from Janvie Properties for the purchase of 69 Sinsinawa Avenue, a property the city acquired earlier this year through condemnation proceedings.
City Manager Loras Herrig said the city received two bids for the site. The other bid, from Terry Temperley, was for $1, owing to the dilapidated nature of the property.
East Dubuque residents Dave and Janie Sendt run Janvie Properties, which also owns the building at 79 Sinsinawa Ave., adjacent to the condemned property. That building houses Incognito Bar, whose owners lease the building from the Sendts.
Dave Sendt said the couple hopes to develop a business at 69 Sinsinawa that will work in collaboration with Incognito, though as a separate entity.
“What we’re looking to do is just keep building on that expansion idea, bringing what’s happening with Incognito to another venue,” he said. “People can come and enjoy different atmospheres with both places.”
Janvie Properties plans to demolish the existing structure at 69 Sinsinawa within six months, at a cost of about $35,000, according to documents. By June 2023, it plans to develop a gated outdoor garden with a stage and outdoor seating to host small-scale music events. Eventually, the property will include an outdoor bar and kitchen area, more restroom facilities and storage.
The timeline presented to the council sets Oct. 30, 2026, as the date for completion of the entire renovation. Dave said the company may modify that timeline as construction progresses, but they will not rush the process.
“We’re willing to adjust and move forward quicker, or just take our time. We want to do it right,” he said. “I’m not in a big hurry to get something done just to get it done. We want to make all the right moves.”
Herrig said the council was excited by Janvie Properties’ plan and impressed by the carefully considered construction schedule.
“(Sendt) laid it out very well in the various phases, wasn’t overly ambitious and didn’t promise something he couldn’t deliver,” Herrig said. “We think it’s a legitimate, realistic plan for development ... and we appreciate when people are willing to make an investment in our small town.”
Sendt said the couple hopes their new venture will enhance the city’s downtown district to attract visitors and support existing businesses.
“It’s about what we can do for downtown East Dubuque to make it a destination and not just an afterthought for people,” he said. “I don’t think people always think of coming over (to East Dubuque) for dining and entertainment. It’s not really at the top of their list, and we want to move that needle.”