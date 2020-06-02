A fire Monday afternoon caused damage to the bedroom of a Dubuque home.
No injuries were reported.
Dubuque firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire at 1063 Melrose Terrace at 4:40 p.m., according to a press release.
Crews arrived to find smoke coming from a second-floor window, according to the release.
Firefighters found a fire in an upstairs bedroom, and it was quickly extinguished at 4:50 p.m., per the release.
The release does not state if anyone was home at the time of fire, nor does it list the extent of damage caused. An assistant fire chief on duty could not immediately be reached for comment Monday evening.
Online property records show the property is owned by James P. and Sheila M. Chambers.