The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors has started building its budget for the next fiscal year with goals of scaling back spending on numerous fronts.

Supervisors maintain that they should budget based on known revenues, rather than trying to predict what will happen with moves by the Iowa Legislature that would reduce revenue. Still, supervisors currently have those potential changes in mind as they develop their budget for the fiscal year starting July 1.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.