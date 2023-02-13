The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors has started building its budget for the next fiscal year with goals of scaling back spending on numerous fronts.
Supervisors maintain that they should budget based on known revenues, rather than trying to predict what will happen with moves by the Iowa Legislature that would reduce revenue. Still, supervisors currently have those potential changes in mind as they develop their budget for the fiscal year starting July 1.
In recent budget work sessions, the supervisors have voiced support for substantially reducing proposed wage increases for elected officials and department deputies, scrutinizing payments to nonprofits and funding fewer capital expenditures requested by department heads.
Supervisors have differed on the degree to which they want to reduce spending. But they all have said sacrifices are necessary to ensure the county is able to increase wages for the employees and not increase the county’s property tax levy, which currently is about $9 per $1,000 of taxable valuation.
Supervisors also have discussed during recent budget hearings proposals in the state Legislature that would cut, control or change property and local sales taxes.
Late last year, the Dubuque County Compensation Board met as required by law and proposed a 7% salary increase for the county attorney, auditor, supervisors and treasurer and an 8% increase for the county recorder and sheriff.
During a budget work session last week, Supervisors Wayne Kenniker and Harley Pothoff supported cutting those proposed wage increases in half.
“Combined with the increases last year, which ranged from 9% to 10%, giving them a 3.5% to 4% this year, that’s a substantial raise in the matter of two years,” Pothoff said.
Supervisor Ann McDonough thought that would be too much of a reduction.
“Those are not the percentages other counties are using, based on what I hear,” she said. “We need to be over 5% to be where the rest of the world is.”
Still, McDonough supported reducing the proposed increases by a third.
Kenniker said a problem with the state’s compensation board system is that the board did not have to consider the state of the county’s budget.
“Following the past two years, I believe 3.5% for most of those and 4% for the recorder and sheriff would be a good, reasonable and fair increase,” he said. “We have other wages and salaries to consider.”
Each year, the supervisors also give purchase-of-service payments to nonprofits providing community services, funded mostly with county gambling tax revenues of about $700,000 annually.
County Project Manager Ed Raber explained during a recent meeting that around $300,000 of the funds organizations had applied for so far regularly were given to nonprofits who rely on the funding like dues.
But, due in part to more than $15 million of federal American Rescue Plan Act money the county distributed to nonprofits last year, supervisors agreed to consider those regular requests along with the other organizations competing for funds.
“I don’t want to separate these out from those that people have to compete for,” McDonough said. “I think it should be $600,000 total (spending on purchase-of-service payments).”
The supervisors meet again today and are expected to continue discussions on the budget for the next fiscal year and could consider setting the county’s property tax rate.
