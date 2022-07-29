MANCHESTER, Iowa -- A man was sentenced Thursday to more than 18 years in federal prison for dealing methamphetamine in Iowa, including in Manchester.
Gilbert T. Brutley, 42, of Dothan, Ala., received the sentence in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, according to a press release. There is no parole in the federal system.
U.S. District Court Judge C.J. Williams ordered the sentence of 18 years and 3 months, as well as a 10-year term of supervised release.
The release states that Brutley admitted to entering into an agreement to distribute 50 grams or more of pure methamphetamine between February 2019 and September 2019.
Brutley previously was convicted of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance in Alabama in 2017.
The Manchester Police Department and Delaware County Sheriff's Department aided in the investigation.
Court documents state that Brutley initially was charged in Iowa District Court of Delaware County with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
Documents state that officers found a woman with warrants out for her arrest in Manchester on March 12, 2019. The woman, who is unnamed in documents, had 21.5 grams of methamphetamine. Text messages between the woman and Brutley were found discussing the sale of the drugs.
The state-level case was dismissed after the federal indictment was filed.