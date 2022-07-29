MANCHESTER, Iowa -- A man was sentenced Thursday to more than 18 years in federal prison for dealing methamphetamine in Iowa, including in Manchester. 

Gilbert T. Brutley, 42, of Dothan, Ala., received the sentence in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, according to a press release. There is no parole in the federal system. 

Tags

Recommended for you