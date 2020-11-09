Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday in Dubuque.
Linda K. Link, 71, and passenger James A. Link, 73, both of Dubuque, were transported to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of their injuries, according to Dubuque police.
Police said Cynthia Martinez, 22, of North Aurora, Ill., was traveling north on Locust Street at 11:31 a.m., when her vehicle ran a red light at the intersection with North 10th Street, striking a vehicle driven west on North 10th by Linda Link.
Martinez was cited with failure to respond to a steady red signal.