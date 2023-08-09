Will Gross works on a job at Truck Country on Tuesday. Gross, a technician at Truck Country’s Dubuque location, took second place after competing in the vehicle (chassis) category during the Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) Technician Skills Competition in Detroit in late July. The outstanding performance earned Gross a $20,000 prize.
Will Gross works on a job at Truck Country on Tuesday. Gross, a technician at Truck Country’s Dubuque location, recently took second place after competing in the vehicle (chassis) category during the Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) Technician Skills Competition in Detroit in late July.
Will Gross works on a job at Truck Country on Tuesday. Gross, a technician at Truck Country’s Dubuque location, took second place after competing in the vehicle (chassis) category during the Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) Technician Skills Competition in Detroit in late July. The outstanding performance earned Gross a $20,000 prize.
Will Gross works on a job at Truck Country on Tuesday. Gross, a technician at Truck Country’s Dubuque location, recently took second place after competing in the vehicle (chassis) category during the Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) Technician Skills Competition in Detroit in late July.
Dubuque resident Will Gross recently cemented himself as a rock star among his peers in the diesel truck system maintenance and repair profession.
A longtime diesel truck technician for Truck Country in Dubuque, Gross solidified his status as one of the best diesel technicians in North America after traveling to Detroit in late July to compete in the Daimler Truck North America Technician Skills Competition.
The day-long event pitted 1,500 technicians from around the U.S. in challenges testing their knowledge and expertise of diesel trucks. When the dust settled, Gross finished in second place in the vehicle category of the competition and won a $20,000 prize.
Recommended for you
“I was kind of nervous at first, but once you start working on it, you get comfortable,” Gross said. “It was doing the same thing I do every day, I guess.”
Gross’ career as a technician began 19 years ago. Following in the footsteps of his father, he took a job at Truck Country, helping with basic truck maintenance, such as oil changes.
Over time, Gross learned more and more about diesel trucks and their internal systems, and he always accepted any opportunity to enroll in a new training course offered by Truck Country to hone his skills.
“You can’t be afraid to take on new problems that might seem too difficult,” he said. “I like that challenge.”
Eventually, Gross said he established himself as one of the best technicians throughout Truck Country’s Midwestern footprint, often winning local technician competitions hosted by the company.
This summer, though, he decided to test his skills against the best technicians in North America by competing in the Daimler Truck North America Technician Skills Competition.
The tournament was split into six stations, with each one featuring a vehicle experiencing some sort of malfunction, such as a faulty air conditioning unit or unresponsive window controls.
Competitors were tasked with identifying these issues and then repairing them in front of judges.
“You had to explain to the judges everything that you were doing and why you were testing certain things,” Gross said. “I felt like I was doing pretty decent.”
RJ Hess, assistant service manager at Truck Country who joined Gross in Detroit for the competition, said Gross quickly stood out among the contestants after he was the only one who was able to fix a truck that wouldn’t start.
“I knew he would do a good job,” Hess said. “I believed we were going to at least place.”
When the news came that he had earned second place in the competition, Gross, a typically soft-spoken and quiet individual, responded to the news with his characteristic tepidity.
“I think I was more excited than he was,” Hess said. “He looked like he won a five dollar scratch at the gas station, not a $20,000 check.”
Jim Connely, director of Marketing for McCoy Group, which owns Truck Country, said Gross’ success in the competition stands as a testament to the company’s persistence to hone the skills of its employees.
“For him to throw his name in the hat, compete and be selected as one of the best in the country is just phenomenal,” Connely said. “The McCoy family are fantastic about investing in their employees and giving back, especially for the people that really want it.”