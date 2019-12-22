Hundreds of hunters are filling community larders for their low-income neighbors again this year thanks to a program through which harvested deer are donated to local food banks.
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources HUSH — Help Us Stop Hunger — program started in 2003. It gained popularity steadily until reaching its peak of more than 8,000 donated deer in 2007.
It has fallen off a bit since, but continues to be popular with area hunters and an important resource for food banks.
“Donations have been pretty steady for the last five years,” said Alicia Plathe, of the DNR. “We get about 3,000 to 3,400 (deer) annually.”
Edgewood Locker owner Terry Kerns said his company has been participating in HUSH since the program’s beginning. Last year, his crew processed 233 deer into 2-pound tubes of ground venison that were bound for the Clayton County Food Shelf.
He said the food bank and its beneficiaries rely on the stream of protein each year.
“One year we considered not being part of the program because we were too busy, but then we heard how important it was to the Food Shelf,” Kerns said.
The lockers do take a bit of a hit for their help, he said.
“There are serious challenges on our end,” Kerns said. “We’re doing discounted work during a time when we’re turning other business away. In our process, skinning the deer and boning are the hardest parts. And with HUSH, that’s all there is. There’s no sausage-making. But it is a really good program.”
Tim Sheehan handles the program for World’s Best Meats in Andrew. He explained that with HUSH, all deer meat is ground and sent to the pantries. No backstrap or other choice cuts are held back for more specialized work.
“All the meat goes to the food pantries,” he said. “Nothing is held back. There is no diversion of the product.”
Area participating processors say that the program has big benefits to both agriculture and conservation as well.
“It’s the best-fed animal in America, the white-tailed deer, with all the corn,” Sheehan said. “Especially this year, with farmers getting their seed in late and getting it out late, it helps them too. It’s a nice way to mitigate the excessive loss there.”
Kerns said it was a boon for hunters too, who don’t necessarily want 100 pounds of venison or would like to further help reduce the deer population.
Jake Davis, a Clayton County hunter, said he has been thrilled with the program so far.
“My wife doesn’t love venison and we only have the one baby,” he said. “So other than making a little jerky for me, I was trying to pawn it off until I heard (about HUSH). Plus, (shotgun season) is always right before Christmas, when I’m sure the food banks could use the extra.”
The Food Bank of Iowa even features recipes of dishes to make with the ground venison — meatballs, cowboy chili and a taco bake — on its HUSH webpage for those who get the meat from food banks.
Locally, Dan’s Earlville Locker in Earlville and the Sherrill Deer Shack in Sherrill also work with HUSH.