ROCK ISLAND, Ill. – Illinois authorities are investigating the death of a jail inmate from Jackson County.

Eric C. Petersen, 46, of Maquoketa, Iowa, was found unresponsive in his cell at Rock Island County Correctional Center at about 7 p.m. Monday, according to the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department.

A press release states that jail staff and Rock Island Fire Department personnel performed emergency medical procedures on Petersen. He was pronounced dead at the jail.

Petersen was serving a five-day sentence that started Friday after being convicted of driving under the influence in May, according to online court records.

The Rock Island County Criminal Investigation Division and the Rock Island County Coroner’s Office are investigating the death.

