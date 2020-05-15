MANCHESTER, Iowa — When Manchester Farmers Market returns to its usual location along River Street behind Bushel & A Peck, attendees will notice some changes due to state guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The farmers market will open for the season on May 23. Its hours are 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. each Saturday.
“Sales will be limited to produce grown by people in their gardens, as well as food from food trucks,” said Manchester Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jessica Pape. “... But for the most part, the market will be quite similar to what it has been in the past.”
She said people should expect vendors and customers to be spread out.
“The vendors will be spread out along the sidewalk, so it will be easy for people to walk by,” she said. “We will be making sure people are spaced 6 feet apart.”
Pape said construction equipment that has been parked in the market area will be moved in time for the May 23 opening.
She said some things that usually keep people at the market will be missing, at least until the guidelines are lifted.
“In the past, some of the things that drew people to the market and kept them there were things like live music, other entertainment or picnic tables,” she said. “Obviously, we aren’t doing that now.”
She said the market will have a bit of a different feel to it for the time being. “Our intent is to make sure our vendors are aware that people are coming through to get their produce and that they won’t loiter or wait around. But it’s still a great way to support local farmers and get fresh produce.”
Those with questions about the market can call the chamber at 563-927-4141.