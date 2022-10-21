The leader of the Archdiocese of Dubuque is opposed to a firearms ballot measure that Iowa voters will decide on during the Nov. 8 election.
Archbiship Michael Jackels shared his stance with the Telegraph Herald days after eight faith leaders across the state issued a statement urging people to vote against the measure.
Jackels said today that the proposed amendemtn does not “preserve the common good.” If passed, the measure would add the right to “keep and bear arms” to Iowa’s state constitution and require any gun restrictions be subject to "strict scrutiny," the highest standard of judicial review.
“We as individuals need to be concerned not only for ourselves but also the duty to preserve the common good,” Jackels said. “... (This amendment) certainly doesn’t serve the common good.”
Iowans will vote on the measure on the Nov. 8 ballot. Supporters of the measure say it’s necessary to protect Iowan’s gun rights while opponents say it would make it harder to pass “common-sense” gun safety regulations.
Iowa faith leaders from eight Christian denominations put out a letter early this week against the amendment, saying it would “tip the balance of the state’s constitution heavily in favor of access to guns over public safety.”
Bishop William Joensen, of the Diocese of Des Moines, and Bishop Thomas Zinkula, of the Diocese of Davenport, signed the letter, as well as representatives from the Episcopal Diocese of Iowa. They argue the amendment goes against Jesus's teachings about nonviolence and that it would "increase violence and death."
Jackels said today that he was not made aware of the letter but would have signed it if he had. While not inherently against guns, he endorsed reasonable limits on who can obtain them and what kinds of weapons are available to the general public.
"There's nothing wrong with guns in and of themselves," Jackels said. "I have a co-worker out hunting this morning, and I told him to take out as many deer as possible so they don't run into my car. … It's about who has access to guns and what kinds of guns."
With all due respect Arch Bishop, it is for the “common good” that I must disagree with your statements. For the common good is why our fore fathers wrote the 2nd Amendment, which gives all the right to keep and bare arms. To protect our God given right of freedom and liberty. In a day and age when we don’t know who the enemy is, I believe I will vote for Yes, purely for the common good!
Wouldn't it be great if the Archbishop would come out and publicly denounce abortion and encourage all of us to vote Pro-Life! Is that not our obligation as Catholics to defend the unborn? The line is clearly drawn who the Pro-Life candidates and those candidates who support abortion are. All one has to do is what the ads on TV. Please vote Pro-Life in November.👣
