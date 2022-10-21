The leader of the Archdiocese of Dubuque is opposed to a firearms ballot measure that Iowa voters will decide on during the Nov. 8 election. 

Archbiship Michael Jackels shared his stance with the Telegraph Herald days after eight faith leaders across the state issued a statement urging people to vote against the measure. 

(2) comments

Kia

With all due respect Arch Bishop, it is for the “common good” that I must disagree with your statements. For the common good is why our fore fathers wrote the 2nd Amendment, which gives all the right to keep and bare arms. To protect our God given right of freedom and liberty. In a day and age when we don’t know who the enemy is, I believe I will vote for Yes, purely for the common good!

Sue Trumm

Wouldn't it be great if the Archbishop would come out and publicly denounce abortion and encourage all of us to vote Pro-Life! Is that not our obligation as Catholics to defend the unborn? The line is clearly drawn who the Pro-Life candidates and those candidates who support abortion are. All one has to do is what the ads on TV. Please vote Pro-Life in November.👣

