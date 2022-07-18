Michaela Freiburger likened this summer’s Supreme Court decision on abortion rights to a catastrophe that shocked people out of complacency.
“Like 9/11, I remember when I heard that Roe v. Wade was overturned,” Freiburger said. “I continue to hold that with me and I continue to be outraged about it.”
Freiburger spoke Sunday during an abortion rights rally organized by the Switching Places Foundation, a local activist group, and held at Allison-Henderson Park in Dubuque.
The event drew about 40 participants who listened to speakers in the park before marching along Grandview Avenue.
Organizer Jakyra Bryant said her outrage helped fuel her decision to hold the event.
“I’m very passionate about women and making sure that we have equal access to our bodies,” Bryant said prior to the event. “I don’t think anyone has the right or the audacity to say what a woman can or cannot do with her body.”
Bryant said she believes any woman should be able to decide whether or not to have a child.
“Not wanting children is reason enough,” she said.
The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson on June 24 overturned the high court’s previous 1973 Roe v. Wade decision. The Dobbs decision ended a nearly 50-year guarantee of abortion access.
About a dozen U.S. states prohibited or severely restricted abortions within days of the Dobbs decision.
Another event organizer, Dereka Williams-Robinson, urged rally participants to respond to the high court’s decision at the ballot box in November.
“We need to get out and vote,” Williams -Robinson said. “We need to make sure that we are part of the decision-making process.”
Freiburger echoed the call for voting to make a change.
“We need to turn our outrage into action,” she said. “Right now is our chance to organize, but we can’t do that unless we have elected officials in office who can help us make policy and help us move forward as a community.”
Freiburger said that it is important for abortion rights proponents to learn about candidates on the ballot — and not just about a candidate’s stance on abortion.
“(Learn about) all of the other issues we are seeing that the Supreme Court is going to bring forth,” she said. “Things like the EPA. Things like if we are going to be able to have continuing same-sex marriage. I think that is really important that we educate ourselves and take our friends to the polls with us.”
Bryant said she considers abortion rights a human rights issue.
“This is all about basic human rights,” she said. “Every human should have a right to what they do with their body.”
Bryant also urged people who might not think the Supreme Court’s decision affects them to reconsider.
“A lot of people may think a lot of things are not an issue to them because they are not directly affected by it, but just because you’re not directly affected by it doesn’t mean that it isn’t happening,” she said.
Freiburger told rally participants to remain hopeful and to resist the urge to give in to complacency.
“Right now, we are all tired,” she said. “That’s what (abortion opponents) want. They want us to be tired. They want us to give up and think that our votes don’t matter.”
