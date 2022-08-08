On Thursday, Aug. 11, the staff at Dubuque Regional Airport will don baseball jerseys and get ready to take to the field.
Unlike the professional baseball players who will land at the airport that day, though, the jerseys of the airport staff members will be orange and their field is significantly larger.
“We actually did get orange baseball jerseys this year so everyone can be seen,” airport Director Todd Dalsing said. “There is definitely a fair amount of excitement for this game.”
This marks the second year the local airport will serve as the landing and parking site for the numerous aircraft traveling to Dubuque County for the Major League Baseball game at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville.
Following last year’s game between the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees, this year’s Aug. 11 game between the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds is expected to generate just as much airport traffic as last time.
Adam Langbecker, fixed base operator supervisor at the airport, said the airport will welcome three 737 aircraft and one 757, along with about 30 private jets that currently are scheduled to arrive carrying game attendees, though Dalsing said he estimates about 60 private jets will be scheduled by game day.
Langbecker said the aircraft likely will begin arriving the night before the game, but the bulk of the airport traffic will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 11.
While many aircraft will take off right after the game concludes, several others will stay the night and leave in the morning, Langbecker said.
“It’s going to be three days of pretty heavy traffic,” Langbecker said. “We got our teeth cut last year, and we’re going to run a very similar plan.”
Because the larger jets will take up the majority of the airport’s main apron, one of the airport’s runways will be closed and used to park the remaining aircraft, Dalsing said.
While the baseball game is being played, airport staff will host the dozens of pilots, co-pilots and flight attendants waiting at the airport for their passengers to arrive, Langbecker said.
“We’re going to open up all of the upstairs of the main building, bring in some food for everyone, turn on some TVs and give them the opportunity to all enjoy the game together,” Langbecker said.
Dalsing said the day of the MLB game at the Field of Dreams is one of the busier days at Dubuque Regional Airport, but with some experience under their belt, he is certain that staff members can work as a team and deliver a logistical home run.
“It’s very cool that we get to be a small part of the whole baseball experience,” Dalsing said. “We’re looking forward to game day.”
