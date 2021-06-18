Citing “critically low inventories,” the nation’s blood suppliers are urging eligible donors to make an appointment.
The summer already is a difficult time to solicit blood donations, as suppliers compete with outdoor recreation and travel for people’s time, but added to their challenges this year are the residual impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Generally, the need for blood remains the same,” said Kirby Winn, spokesperson at ImpactLife, a regional blood supplier previously known as Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center. “What changes is the availability and behavior of blood donors.”
Officials note that receipt of a COVID-19 vaccine approved for use in the U.S. does not prohibit a person from donating blood.
The situation is not so dire that orders are going unfulfilled, he said, but suppliers are waiting longer to replace blood products at health care facilities, which have shelf lives of five to 42 days.
“Product rotations enable us to put new, more recently donated blood on the shelves of hospitals so that blood isn’t sitting day after day at the hospital getting closer to its expiration date,” Winn said. “It leaves us in a fragile position.”
ImpactLife serves more than 120 hospitals in a four-state region from Madison, Wis., to St. Louis, Mo., and regularly collects about 3,600 donations weekly. At that level, the organization can supply about five to seven days’ worth of blood components.
But the organization reported just 2,500 donations during the week of May 31, the lowest in the Midwest since the start of the pandemic. Inventory amounted to one to two days’ supply.
The organization attributed it to the impact of the Memorial Day holiday and the slow recovery or dissolution of organizations that formerly held blood drives.
“What we’ve lost, we’ve not regained entirely,” Winn said.
Schools, often the sites of large blood drives, also are closed for the summer.
Red Cross spokesperson Emily Holley said hospitals nationwide are addressing a backlog of elective surgeries that were put off during the pandemic.
“Folks who have delayed care during the pandemic are now coming in and needing things done,” she said.
The organization, which supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood supply, has distributed about 75,000 more blood products than expected during the past three months.
Mary Peters, chief nursing officer at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque, said the institution has not had to curtail or delay any elective services due to the national shortage.
“I think we’re always aware of being good stewards of our resources,” she said. “Certainly, if we had mass trauma … that certainly would impact us.”
Samantha Brooks, laboratory manager at Grant Regional Health Center in Lancaster, Wis., said the hospital’s blood supplier now swaps blood products with less frequency.
“For neonates and ped(iatric) patients, you want to give them the freshest blood possible,” she said.
Most blood types are needed, especially Type O-negative, Type O-positive, Type A-positive and Type AB-negative, as are platelets from all blood types.
“It’s safe to go out and donate blood,” Peters said.
To be eligible to donate, a person must be in good health, weigh at least 110 pounds and be able to pass the physical and health history assessments.
The eligible age for becoming a blood donor is 16 or 17 years old, depending on the state.