Jedd Spidell only recently started his tenure as director of development and public relations for Riverview Center. However, even in his short time at the nonprofit that serves individuals affected by sexual and domestic violence, he has been struck by the real need for its services.
“It was shocking to me to see just how many of our staff members are dispatched for crisis services just in a week,” he said. “It’s upsetting … and it happens a lot more than I could ever have imagined. It’s important that on an every-single-day basis, those individuals are feeling safe, finding comfort and (knowing) that there are people and a place that they can go to be on the track towards recovery.”
Many of those meeting that daily need are volunteers, according to Associate Program Director Emily Parker, who described volunteerism as “foundational” to the organization’s mission.
To meet the continued need for volunteers, Riverview Center is hosting a series of virtual volunteer orientations, during which citizens can learn about the many positions available. Although the organization always recruits volunteers, Parker said this series of orientations is a push to reach “non-traditional spaces” and let the public know that everyone has skills that the nonprofit can use.
She said the most well-known volunteers at Riverview Center are the advocates who respond to a hospital when survivors of sexual or domestic violence need help. However, there are many other volunteer opportunities, from planning fundraisers and events to assembling informational packets and folders to writing grant applications and handling community outreach.
“You may be an accountant or a banker, (and) maybe we need a volunteer who does financial literacy,” Parker said. “Anyone from any walk of life who’s interested in being a part of this work, come find out more.”
As with many nonprofit organizations, COVID-19 has amplified the need for Riverview Center’s services. Parker said survivors of sexual and domestic violence often struggle with isolation, and the pandemic only intensified the negative effects.
“There are so many levels of uncertainty, with (criminal) trials being pushed back (and) survivors not being able to access their supportive persons as often,” she said. “We had to think creatively about being able to reach out to these people who experience isolation and also adjust our services to allow them to be comfortable.”
For those interested in volunteering but who might not be comfortable doing so in person right now, the nonprofit offers several volunteer-from-home options, including writing letters and designing pandemic-friendly activities for the upcoming Sexual Assault Awareness Month in April.
“We are also able to access safe, confidential, online therapy processes, peer-to-peer counseling over the phone (and) door deliveries,” Parker said.
Since the upcoming volunteer orientations are being offered virtually, Parker encouraged all community members to take advantage.
“Sexual and domestic violence do not discriminate, and they impact a lot of people,” she said. “If we can have more numbers (of volunteers) involved in this work, this is where we start really making a difference.”