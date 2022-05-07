Cheers and laughter echoed across Veterans Memorial Park in Dubuque this morning as individuals of varying ages and abilities took to the Miracle League of Dubuque field for an all-inclusive game of baseball.
The game marked the opening of Miracle League of Dubuque's first spring baseball league, after the organization hosted free "prep and play camps" and a dedication ceremony game last summer. The field and nearby playground are designed to be accessible for children and adults of all abilities.
"Having them be with people and be accepted for who they are is the best gift we could give these kids," said Ann Yurcek, of Lancaster, Wis.
Her son McKellen "Mac" Yurcek, 12, was ready to take the field, wearing a red baseball cap and tennis shoes as he sat in his wheelchair.
Yurcek said Mac has multiple disabilities, including fetal alcohol syndrome, cerebral palsy and autism.
"And today, he is going to play baseball," she said. "This is huge."
About 45 players had registered in advance for the free league, and others signed up this morning. Players were divided into two teams — the Cubs and the White Sox — although all were given the same red T-shirts with a blue Miracle League logo.
"We’re ready to work with these people any way we possibly can," said Tom Witry, retired Hempstead High School baseball coach and one of the organizers for Miracle League of Dubuque. "It’s so much fun to have them come and get involved at the park."
Witry chatted with players and their families as they checked in.
"I'm going to play catcher!" Molly Hines, 8, told him excitedly.
"I can't wait to see you out there," Witry responded. "Are you going to hit the ball over the fence?"
Molly nodded, demonstrating her best swing for him. She and her brother Lucious Hines, 9, were participating in their first Miracle League game.
"There's not very many things that let autistic children or children with ADHD do activities like this," said their mother, Stacy Jennings.
Ed Feyen, Miracle League of Dubuque board member and retired Wahlert Catholic High School baseball coach, announced the teams and explained that all members of each team would get a chance to bat during each inning.
First up was Jay Martin, 6, of Dubuque. Molly helped push his gait trainer, an assistive walking device, and Jay laughed as he zoomed around the bases.
It's those moments of joy that make the game so meaningful for Jil Van Cleave, a supervisor with Miracle League of Dubuque.
"The smiles that these kids have when they get up there (are) amazing," she said.
Van Cleave said participation numbers for the Miracle League program have "easily tripled" since last summer, and officials hope they will continue to rise.
Another new participant was Barret Porter, 13, of Dubuque, who drew applause from the crowd after catching a pop fly.
Barret's mother, Ali Junk, appreciates that the Miracle League is an outdoor, technology-free way for Barret to interact with others.
"Trying out new things is always a major plus, and it helps him socialize," she said.