The Dubuque County general assistance director has submitted his resignation after accusing two county supervisors of blindsiding him in their decision to outsource administration of the low-income assistance program.
Before slamming the door as he exited the room during a meeting earlier this week, Randy Rennison scolded Supervisors Jay Wickham and Dave Baker, claiming they handled the decision in haste without consulting his department and that Wickham disparaged county employees.
“The way this was handled was, to me, disrespectful, unprofessional, and the resolution happened so quickly, and there was little conversation about this change,” Rennison said.
Rennison, who also serves as the executive director of Dubuque County Veterans Affairs, did not resign from that position.
In his criticism, he referred to the supervisors’ decision earlier this month to approve, 2-1, a payment of $30,000 to Dubuque nonprofit organization Resources Unite to administer the county’s general assistance program, which provides rental, utility and burial assistance to applicants who meet income guidelines.
The agreement with Resources Unite extends from Sept. 1 to June 30, 2020. The $30,000 payment will be added to other costs of the program, which was allocated $108,750 for the current fiscal year.
Wickham and Baker supported the switch, which they believe will improve the administration of general assistance.
“I believe strongly that the nonprofits in the community serve that role much better than the county government would,” Wickham said. “And we should partner with them to enhance that experience and the overall services that they offer.”
Supervisor Ann McDonough opposed the decision, noting that other social service agencies lacked an opportunity to apply.
“I fully intend to have this program go out to a request for proposals before it renews to (Resources Unite),” she said.
Josh Jasper, director of Resources Unite, presented a flowchart to the supervisors that outlined the proposed administration of general assistance.
He is working with county staff and an advisory committee to discuss best practices as he revises the program and its guidelines.
The committee consists of local businesses, the City of Dubuque, nonprofit organizations, law enforcement and local colleges. Jasper aims to present a proposal to the supervisors in November.
According to the flowchart, when first meeting with a client, an organization team member would conduct an intake assessment and provide wraparound support and community referrals. The hope, Jasper said, is that the person will find resources sufficient to remove the need for county general assistance.
In cases where services are insufficient, the client would complete a general assistance application.
New to the process is the application’s evaluation by a three-member Resources Unite administrative committee. The committee will meet at least every 48 hours, Jasper said.
If denied, the client can appeal the decision twice. The first is with an appeals committee, which will include Jasper, an attorney and a social services representative.
“We’re trying to have multiple layers, that it’s not just one person saying yes or no, so it is really objective,” Jasper said.
The second appeal rests with the board of supervisors, as outlined in Iowa Code.
In an interview, Rennison characterized the proposal as unnecessarily time-consuming and one that carries the potential, in cases of denial, to obfuscate a client’s right to appeal to the board of supervisors.
“The majority of the people that come in, they need assistance right away,” he said.
Jasper said clients will be informed of their rights regarding the appeals process when they meet with a Resources Unite team member.
Baker said he hopes to observe a decrease in the number of people appearing before the board to appeal their cases.
“If that hasn’t changed by June 30, I’m going to want to take another look at this,” Baker said.