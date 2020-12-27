As 2020 comes to an end, we take a numerical look at news from across the tri-states for this year.
Here are 40 notable numbers — with a heavy focus on items beyond the COVID-19 pandemic that shaped most of the year (and which the Telegraph Herald has been documenting numerically on a daily basis since the spring).
52 The number of people displaced by a massive gas explosion on Sept. 28 on Loras Boulevard in Dubuque. The explosion leveled the residence at 459 Loras Blvd. and left more than a dozen nearby structures temporarily uninhabitable.
$865,800 The amount that the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors allocated to the county Board of Health for fiscal year 2020, which began July 1, to expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
93 The high temperature on Aug. 24, the hottest day of the year in Dubuque. That day marked the first of five consecutive days of temperatures of at least 90 degrees in Dubuque.
905 The number of pizzas made this year by the Asbury, Iowa, chapter of the Eagles Club for local front-line workers. The club delivered 130 of the pizzas in April and the other 775 over two weekends in December.
73 The population of Balltown, Iowa, which was the first community in Iowa and the second in the country to reach a 100% 2020 census response.
4 The number of days of this year’s Dubuque County Fair, two fewer than normal in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
11,271 The number of attendees at this year’s Dubuque County Fair, which also did not have any of its typical big-name, grandstand concerts or carnival rides, among other adjustments due to the pandemic.
71,015 The number of attendees at last year’s fair.
137 The number of days between when a lane closure first began and was completely removed in connection with a fence replacement project on Julien Dubuque Bridge. The eastbound lane closure typically only was in place from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays from June 1 to Oct. 15.
110 The estimated wind speed in miles per hour of an EF-1 tornado that raked the Sherrill, Iowa, area on March 28. A tornado also struck the Potosi, Wis., area that night.
15 The number of Dubuque County marriages on file in April, the lowest monthly total this year as couples changed wedding plans amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to this year, Dubuque County had at least 30 marriages on file in each of the previous five Aprils.
1,403 The number of acres across which a proposed 200-megawatt solar farm would be constructed in Grant County. The Grant County Solar Energy Center, which is under state review, will feature at least 725,000 solar panels that would be installed in Potosi Township along U.S. 61 between Tennyson and Lancaster.
$8.6 million The estimated cost to build a new Resurrection Elementary School in Dubuque. Officials at Church of the Resurrection temporarily paused the project earlier in the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic but announced in December that they were again moving forward.
23.9 The percentage of non-White and multiracial students in the Dubuque Community School District this school year.
3.3 The percentage of the district’s staff members that are non-White. District officials this year are working this year to diversify their staff members, including teachers, to better mirror the community.
213 The number of jobs lost when Flexsteel Industries announced its plans to move manufacturing operations out of Dubuque after more than 80 years in the community. The exit meant that the company would leave behind a newly constructed building at 501 Seippel Road.
271 The number of full-time employees that will be hired in the next three years to staff Simmons Pet Food, a business that announced this month that it will open a production facility in Dubuque at Flexsteel’s former plant site.
$25 million The amount invested in MercyOne Dubuque Cancer Center, which welcomed its first patients on June 1 after about 18 months of construction. The two-story, 40,000-square-foot structure provides both radiation oncology and medical oncology.
17 The number of incidents in which gunshots were fired with criminal intent in the city of Dubuque in 2020, as of Dec. 14. There were 16 such instances in 2019 and five in 2018.
120.8 The number of tons of glass recycled in Dubuque County via containers supplied by Dubuque Metropolitan Area Solid Waste Authority after that option was made available this year. Originally, the organization expected to ship out 25 tons of glass this year.
1,955,868 The number of meals distributed through St. Stephen’s Food Bank as of Dec. 8. The figure marks a 30% increase from 2019. The organization also hosted 164 mobile food pantry events this year, compared to 33 in 2019.
280 The number of athletes who converged on Dubuque in January for the 34th annual Special Olympics Iowa Winter Games. The 2021 in-person games have been canceled. Special Olympics Iowa will hold a virtual competition for athletes instead.
49 The number of students, from pre-kindergarten through eighth grade, enrolled at St. Mary Catholic School in East Dubuque, Ill., during the school’s last academic year. The school, founded in 1924, was the last Catholic school in Jo Daviess County before its closure in May.
9,879 The number of additional votes that President Donald Trump earned in the Telegraph Herald’s readership area in 2020 compared to 2016. The Republican increased his vote totals in each of the 10 counties and won nine of them — with Iowa County, Wis., the one outlier. Democratic President-elect Joe Biden also garnered more votes in each county than did Democrat Hillary Clinton four years earlier, as turnout was up markedly in general.
11 The approximate number of years that IBM maintained a presence in Dubuque. The company closed its Client Innovation Center in the Roshek Building this year. Its job total in Dubuque soared past 1,300 in 2011 but had fallen to around 300 by the time the company announced its departure.
121 The number of acres of land purchased by University of Dubuque to be used for education and research. Wolter Woods and Prairies, located north of Balltown, Iowa, is home to a variety of plant and animal life. Officials said the space can be used for opportunities such as research and classes.
62 The percentage of East Dubuque, Ill., voters who cast ballots in the March election who were opposed to a proposal to create a uniform closing time of 2 a.m. for all bars in the city. Some bars currently are allowed to stay open until 3:30 a.m.
8,000 The number of seats in the temporary ballpark that was being constructed at the “Field of Dreams” movie site in Dyersville, Iowa, in anticipation of the state’s first Major League Baseball game. The ballpark was dismantled after the game was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but MLB already has announced plans to hold a game at the site in 2021.
$0 The amount of gaming revenue generated by Diamond Jo and Q Casinos in Dubuque in the months of April and May. The casinos faced mandated closures due to the COVID-19 pandemics. In those same months in 2019, the casinos collectively generated more than $21.1 million.
1,600 The number of trees donated to Dubuque County Conservation from Morrison Bros. Tree Farm. While many were used to replace local trees killed by emerald ash borer, about 500 were given to counties that suffered extensive tree damage in the Aug. 10 derecho.
1 The number of votes by which a ballot measure failed in the February state election that would have permitted the River Ridge School District to refinance the bonds used to pay for a $2.3 million construction project in Patch Grove, Wis. The district appealed to voters again, and the electorate approved the proposal during the general election in November, with 1,012 votes in favor and 806 against.
30 The number of homes in Maquoketa, Iowa, tested by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for a carcinogenic gas called trichloroethene, also known as TCE. The homes tested surrounded the Clinton Engines Museum Site, which is known to have groundwater TCE contamination. None of the homes tested revealed evidence of TCE contamination in the air. The EPA continues to monitor the site and surrounding homes.
$264,000 The amount raised for nonprofit Curing Kids Cancer when seven vehicles in the 1957 Ford collection of Carl and Karen Kelchen, of Cascade, Iowa, were auctioned off at Mecum Auctions in July.
$1.6 million The cost of a proposed addition to East Dubuque (Ill.) District Library. Officials formally launched a fundraiser in October, announcing that $1.2 million of that total already had been raised. The addition will add a community room, storage space and programming rooms to the library.
16 The number of acres set aside for the creation of a natural burial cemetery in Jo Daviess County. The Jo Daviess Conservation Foundation created the cemetery this year at Casper Bluff Nature and Water Preserve. In natural burials, bodies are not embalmed, and coffins must be made of biodegradable materials.
200,000 The approximate number of miles that Steve Bahl, of Dubuque, has logged since 2006 delivering blood for Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center. A volunteer, Bahl picks up donated blood from blood drive sites and the center’s facility at 4867 Asbury Road and delivers the blood to a processing facility in Davenport, Iowa.
150 The number of wireless hot spots that the Platteville (Wis.) School District acquired after the school had to pivot to virtual instruction and hybrid learning. Administrators offered the devices to students who lacked reliable high-speed internet.
$209 The per-pound retail price of a 20-year-old aged cheddar crafted by Hook’s Cheese Company, of Mineral Point, Wis. The delicacy was released on Memorial Day weekend for the second time ever.
$22.5 million The estimated cost of extensive renovations to Northeast Iowa Community College’s Peosta campus, which kicked off this year. Planned work includes updated classrooms, a new main entrance, new steel siding for the main building and a renovated conference center.
$1.21 million The total ticket sales for Five Flags Center in fiscal year 2020, which ran through the end of June — a $500,000 decrease from the previous year. Overall, 107 fewer events were held in the fiscal year, compared to one year prior, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.