A man who served time for selling drugs that led to an overdose in Dubuque was dealing again while on supervised release.
He was sentenced today to more than four years in federal prison in connection with the latest offense.
Derrick D. White, 28, of Waterloo, Iowa, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to three years in prison on a new conviction for distributing a controlled substance near a protected location.
He also was sentenced to an additional one year and six months in prison after his supervised release was revoked for the prior conviction.
He must serve nine years of supervised release after his prison terms. There is no parole in the federal system.
Regarding the first conviction, White sold heroin to a man in Dubuque on July 17, 2017. The man used the drug and overdosed. He was revived, and investigators used his phone to set up a deal to buy more heroin on the following day in the 2100 block of Sunnyslope Drive, at which point White was arrested with heroin.
In February 2018, White was sentenced to three years in federal prison for intending to sell heroin within 1,000 feet of a park and two schools: Carver Elementary and Eleanor Roosevelt Middle schools. He was given credit for time already served.
The U.S. Attorney's Office reports that White, while out on supervised release after his prison term, sold cocaine on May 8 of this year near a Dubuque college.