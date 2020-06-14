Area lawmakers lauded the Iowa Legislature’s passing of historic racial justice reforms during the past week, while looking at a still lengthy to-do list in the final days of the session.
One of the top priorities when legislators returned to Des Moines this month after a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic was to address changes to the state’s justice system, demanded by protesters of the police killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, in Minneapolis. Des Moines, like much of America, saw weeks of protests — some more peaceful than others — including at the door of the state Capitol.
“There have been demonstrations here in the Capitol or near the Capitol every day we’ve been down here,” said Iowa Rep. Lee Hein, R-Monticello.
In response, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Friday signed a bill passed unanimously by both chambers earlier in the week.
It bans choke holds, allows the state attorney general to investigate deaths by police, and blocks law enforcement officers who have been fired for misconduct from working in the field again.
Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, called the passage a “historic occasion.”
“What I think shocked some people is there were relatively few bases upon which law enforcement officers could lose their certification in Iowa,” he said. “We fixed some of that.”
Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, said the bill was a “great start.”
“Its importance is very overwhelming,” she said.
Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, believes this is the kind of change the nation has needed for generations.
“It was a remarkable feeling to know we moved the needle at least a few more miles toward a more perfect union,” she said.
Hein said the bill was not really even debated on the floor.
“We needed to start trying to right the wrongs that very, very few officers have done,” he said.
Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, said she too felt honored to be part of the historic moment.
“But, we have a long way to go when it comes to addressing racial disparities in our health care, schools, justice system, wages,” she said.
COVID-19 legal immunity
A split House and Senate also passed a bill that protects some businesses from legal action by employees who caught COVID-19 while working through the pandemic.
Originally, the bill was meant to protect health care providers, but later added other businesses that were deemed essential during the pandemic, much to the dismay of Jochum.
“The Senate went to the House with caps on medical malpractice,” she said. “The House Republicans stripped out a bunch of that and put in meatpacking plants.”
The change meant employees of meatpacking plants have no legal recompense against employers who chose not to adequately protect their workers from the virus.
“I’m not sure how many people are even thinking about suing over that right now,” Jochum said. “But, to take away that very basic right is just wrong.”
Senate Republicans approved the changed bill when it came back from the house, though, so it is now up to Reynolds.
Budget looms
The biggest remaining task for the reconvened Legislature is to finalize the budget for fiscal year 2021, beginning July 1.
Jochum said that so far the plan from Senate Republicans is to present the budget in three chunks — transportation, the Rebuild Iowa Infrastructure Fund, and the general fund.
Isenhart said that on Friday, House Republicans were adding amendments to their budget proposal throughout the day.
One obstacle both are facing is the already visible financial hit from the pandemic to gaming revenues.
“We had $20 million to $30 million we’ve had to absorb just from the gaming,” said Koelker, who serves on the Senate Appropriations Committee. “Our reserves will take care of some of that, but the details are still being worked out.”
She said, though, that they hoped to maintain a status quo budget from the current fiscal year. So too, did Hein, from the House.
“We made the commitment before we left to give education almost $100 million in new money,” he said. “We’re going to keep that commitment for them to keep that money. The rest of the budget is going to be pretty much status quo due to the (Revenue Estimating Committee) coming in with that lower number.”
Jochum said, though, as of late Friday night, that the majority party in the two chambers still had not agreed on budget targets.
“We’ll work through the weekend at least,” she said. “But, they have to be done by Tuesday or House Republicans lose three representatives and lose their majority.”
Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, did not respond to calls for comment.