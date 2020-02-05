MANCHESTER, Iowa — Manchester City Council members this week finalized a grant application seeking $100,000 in state funds to create wetlands on the east side of the city.
City officials have planned the project for nearly seven years as part of an effort to protect land that sits in a floodplain from farm field runoff, according to Tim Vick, Manchester’s city manager. The grant money would come from the Iowa Department of Administrative Services.
“Part of what we’re looking at here is in a floodplain and adjacent to a floodway,” Vick said. “What we’re trying to do is incorporate grasses that have a deeper root system, stuff that you would find in a wetlands that will be able to absorb the nitrates before they get into the waterway.”
City officials found out about the $100,000 water initiative grant last year. They completed a preliminary application and later were named one of 13 cities picked as finalists, Vick said.
The entire project will cost about $244,000. The city plans to cover the remaining $144,000 through the issuance of general obligation bonds.
Vick said taxpayers will not see a spike in rates if this project is approved.
The project would transform about 3 acres north of Marietta Lane behind the Good Neighbor Society into a wetland.
“It will absorb the water faster,” Vick said. “It’s really what it’s designed to do is absorb water with a deeper root system. The taller grasses slow the water down so it doesn’t flood as fast.”
The city is partnering with the Good Neighbor Society, which has about one acre in the floodplain area. The other two acres are on private property.
Matthew Carpenter, the CEO of Good Neighbor Society, said the organization has met with the city and hopes to see the project move forward.
“It’s going to help us with the water quality, and as a byproduct of improving the water equality, it will help mitigate flooding for our neighbors to the west of Good Neighbor Society,” Carpenter said.
Vick said city officials hope to hear about the grant in April. If grant funds are approved, the city would have until July 1, 2021 to complete the project.
If it is not approved, Vick said the city will wait to complete the project until it can receive extra funding.
“We’re working on getting our designs together,” he said. “It looks like construction will probably start in October.”