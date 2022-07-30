The Dubuque City Council will consider signing a letter of support for a 180-apartment building project with commercial space in the Port of Dubuque to receive a state tax credit it needs to finally break ground.

The project’s developer, Merge Urban Development, is seeking a Brownfields Tax Credit for building on potentially contaminated property from the Iowa Economic Development Authority for the multi-use project last estimated to cost $20 million. Securing this tax credit by the end of this year is a condition of the developer’s agreement with the City of Dubuque.

