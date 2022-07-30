The Dubuque City Council will consider signing a letter of support for a 180-apartment building project with commercial space in the Port of Dubuque to receive a state tax credit it needs to finally break ground.
The project’s developer, Merge Urban Development, is seeking a Brownfields Tax Credit for building on potentially contaminated property from the Iowa Economic Development Authority for the multi-use project last estimated to cost $20 million. Securing this tax credit by the end of this year is a condition of the developer’s agreement with the City of Dubuque.
That agreement was first entered in November 2019, for the building Merge tentatively calls “The Stacks.” In July 2020 and with the first surge of the COVID-19 pandemic, the City Council agreed to amend the agreement due to industry-wide delays, extending the deadline for financing to Dec. 31, 2022.
City Economic Development Director Jill Connors said the project would go a long way toward capturing the city’s vision for the Port of Dubuque.
“The Port was envisioned as a mixed-use area but does not have residential,” she said. “This project adds that piece to the puzzle.”
Should Merge succeed in developing the six-story office building with 23,000 square feet of commercial/retail space, the city would provide 10 years of tax increment financing rebates and a land acquisition grant of approximately $485,000. The developer must also, per the agreement, accept housing choice vouchers from qualified prospective tenants and construct pedestrian connections to the Port of Dubuque Public Parking Facility.
According to Connors, all of that is still the plan.
This is the second time Merge will have applied for the state Brownfields grant, having done so in 2021, but it was not selected. Connors said there is no guarantee that the Economic Development Authority will approve it this year, but that it is a good project.
“Each project is scored on a number of factors,” she said. “Then they get together and compile the scores. They start at the top of the list with the highest score. Last year, they ran out of money before getting to this. It depends on how many projects come in and how good they are.”
Merge Urban Development leaders could not be reached for comment on Friday.
Dubuque City Council Member Ric Jones said he continues to support the project.
“That one has been kicked down the road quite a few times by COVID and supply problems,” he said. “I hope they do (get the tax credit), but we’re not the granter. A letter of support is a no-brainer. This is a development we’ve sought and a developer willing to develop what we want there, a place for people to live, to work, to have businesses — all the things you need to add new life and vigor to the Port.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.