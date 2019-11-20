The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments
reported:
- Justin R. Fecht, 32, of 586 Loras Blvd., was arrested at about 4:35 p.m. Sunday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on warrants charging third-degree theft and four counts of failure to appear in court.
Robert J. Cole, 38, of 1506 Iowa St., was arrested at about 6:45 p.m. Saturday on a charge of voluntary absence from custody. Court documents state that Cole did not return to the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. from work release on Sept. 23.