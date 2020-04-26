Authorities say a man led officers on a high-speed chase that began in Dubuque County and traveled through portions of three other counties last month.
Corey D.M. Martin, 23, of Davenport, Iowa, was arrested last week at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on warrants charging eluding, driving under suspension, reckless driving and six traffic violations.
Court documents state that Martin sped away from a Dubuque County deputy who had stopped the vehicle for traffic violations at about 8:43 p.m. March 10 on U.S. 61 near Cycle Club Lane.
The pursuit reached speeds of 85 mph in a 55 mph zone as Martin’s vehicle led officers to U.S. 151, onto Haven Wood Heights, back onto U.S. 151 and then back onto U.S. 61, where it continued south into Jackson and Clinton counties.
The pursuit ended when Martin crashed his vehicle on U.S. 61 near Eldridge, Iowa, in Scott County.
A Dubuque County warrant for Martin’s arrest was issued March 13.
Martin also faces a charge of eluding in Scott County. He is scheduled to be arraigned on that charge on May 7.