The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Alayna L. Harbaugh, 18, of Cascade, Iowa, was arrested at 4:25 a.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Grant Street on a warrant charging unlawful possession of a prescription drug, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of alcohol by a person younger than 21.
- Jared M. Kearney, 33, of 844 Salem St., was arrested at 11:51 a.m. Friday at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, on charges of third-degree criminal mischief, carrying a concealed weapon and public intoxication.