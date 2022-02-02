PLATTEVILLE, Wis — University of Wisconsin-Platteville is tapping into its student population to help alleviate an ongoing substitute teacher shortage.
School leaders recently announced that they will begin a program to allow students studying education at the school to attain their associate degree so they can qualify for a substitute teaching license.
The new program seeks to address substitute shortages plaguing school districts around the country. An October survey by EdWeek Research Center found that 75% of school principals and superintendents were struggling to fill teacher absences with substitutes.
“It was somewhat of an issue even before the pandemic,” said Kurt Cohen, superintendent for Potosi (Wis.) School District. “COVID has left us shorter than ever before. Our staff has been fantastic in filling those absences, but we are already asking a lot of our teachers.”
Jen Collins, director of UW-P’s School of Education, said many students at the university have inquired about subbing during school breaks or on days they don’t have class.
However, Wisconsin law requires that anyone seeking a substitute teaching license must have an associate degree or bachelor’s degree. Though many students at the school have enough credit hours to earn an associate degree, many do not have one because they are enrolled in a four-year program.
Under the new initiative, UW-P will grant interested education students with the necessary credits an associate degree in May. The school also will pay for the training substitutes are required to attend prior to receiving their license, though students still will need to pay the $125 license fee.
Based on student interest, Collins estimates that 50 to 100 new substitute teachers will be created through the program this spring, though those students could not begin subbing at schools until the start of next school year because their degrees will be conferred in May.
The program initially will be offered exclusively to education students, though, Collins said, officials plan to expand the offering to the entire student body in the fall.
Superintendents in southwest Wisconsin schools offered their enthusiasm for the program.
“We are really hopeful for the program,” Cohen said. “We’ll take any help we can get.”
Rob Wagner, superintendent of Lancaster Community Schools, said he anticipates students who secure their substitute teaching license will have limited availability based on their class schedule. However, he still believes their addition to the substitute teacher workforce will help alleviate shortages.
“If they want to come in on a day they don’t have classes, then it would be awesome for them and the schools,” Wagner said.