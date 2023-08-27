PEOSTA, Iowa — The Hinton-Houselog residence is a full house every night, yet the family somehow always finds room for one more.

Emilia Hinton and her husband, Rob, purchased their Peosta home with Emilia’s parents, Dan and Joan Houselog, in 2020. Also in the home are Emilia and Rob’s three kids, Romy, 14; Cali, 12; and Link, 8.

