PEOSTA, Iowa — The Hinton-Houselog residence is a full house every night, yet the family somehow always finds room for one more.
Emilia Hinton and her husband, Rob, purchased their Peosta home with Emilia’s parents, Dan and Joan Houselog, in 2020. Also in the home are Emilia and Rob’s three kids, Romy, 14; Cali, 12; and Link, 8.
On any given day, a few extra visitors might be found around the home as friends and family drop in to stop and chat.
“I always say the more the merrier, … and I know all three kids wouldn’t have it any other way,” Emilia Hinton said. “It’s not that I live with my parents or my parents live with me. We all live together.”
Multigenerational households such as Hinton’s represent a small but growing percentage of Dubuque-area homes, mirroring a nationwide trend.
While families will admit there are some ups and downs to the arrangement, there also are several documented and anecdotal benefits to adding a third — or even fourth — generation to the home, as well as policy and community planning implications.
For Hinton, the benefit has been the countless memories forged in the family’s home — from the hundreds of family dinners to mornings spent chatting on the porch. Each picture-perfect moment blends together, she said, into a beautiful mosaic of family love.
“It’s really amazing to think of everything we’ve done together here,” Hinton said. “This is our fourth summer, and it’s been great.”
A rising trend
In June, the U.S. Census Bureau reported that multigenerational households made up 4.7% of households nationwide in 2020 — up from 4.4% in 2010 and 3.7% in 2000. Defined as homes with three or more generations under one roof, the frequency of such arrangements has been on the rise since the 1970s.
Multigenerational households are most prevalent along the nation’s coasts and southern border, meaning the setup is less common in many inland states such as Iowa, Wisconsin and much of Illinois.
In Dubuque, roughly 1.9% of households had three or more generations — though local experts said there could be some undercounting, particularly in immigrant communities. At the county level, that number was 1.7%.
While historical city-level data is not available, Census Bureau data indicates that just under 1.4% of Dubuque County households were multigenerational in 2010. While a small increase overall, area experts said it is still a trend to watch.
“It can be a very important way to look at economic mobility, … but it’s also a reflection of the experience of the individuals and the families and households here and what they’re experiencing,” said Alex Baum, director of advocacy, data and learning at Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque.
Baum said that in the city of Dubuque, multigenerational households are more likely in Pacific Islander (including Marshallese) and Latinx communities, where an estimated 16.18% and 3.55% of Dubuque households have three or more generations, respectively.
Having that information is useful for policymakers and community leaders to forge a path toward economic and household security, Baum said. It also adds some considerations when it comes to quantifying wealth through commonly used metrics such as annual household income.
On paper, Baum explained, the household income is the same for a household with six wage earners each earning $25,000 a year as it is for a two-wage-earner home where each person makes $75,000. However, the first household has considerably more financial demands and restraints than the latter.
Accounting for different household structures therefore informs the interpretation of city-level data when it comes to economic trends, particularly as they relate to race or ethnicity.
For example, Baum said, median household income for local Hispanic or Latinx homes in 2021 was $71,429 per household — significantly higher than the city average of $58,000 per household.
However, members of the local Latinx community told foundation staff that figure did not match up with the lived experience of many Latinx residents in and around Dubuque.
The per capita, or per person, income rate told a different story with median per capita rates for Hispanic and Latinx residents falling just below $20,000 — much lower than the city’s average of $32,429 per person.
Baum attributed this difference, in part, to the increased likelihood of Latinx community members to live in larger households including several generations or multiple families.
“With more income earners under one roof in a larger family or home, you might have a median household income that’s pretty high, but when you have a number of different family members living there, it can be a different story,” Baum said.
Other potential uses for considering the quantity and concentration of multigenerational households range from planning how a city bus route can reach the most people to forecasting the types and amount of housing that should be built to accommodate larger households.
Generational supports, tradition
Multigenerational families choose to live together for many reasons, but a 2022 Pew Research Center study found that around 40% of adults in multigenerational homes cited financial issues as a core consideration. Other frequently cited reasons included caregiving and family culture.
Half of low-income respondents who are in multigenerational households said the living situation helped them financially, as well as 36% of middle-income families and 24% of upper-income families.
Steffany King, of Dubuque, said the decision to live with her mother, Pat Kreimeyer, has provided both of them a financial boost. In addition to the mother-daughter pair, Steffany’s adult daughters, Milana and KiKi King, also live at the home.
The family moved into their Dubuque home in June 2017, shortly after the death of Steffany’s dad and Pat’s husband, Walter Kreimeyer. The move allowed Steffany and Pat to pool resources to purchase a larger home than either would have been able to afford alone.
“(After my dad died), kind of almost jokingly, I said, ‘Well, Mom, you’ve got these choices or we could buy a house.’ And she came back and said, ‘Are you serious about buying a house?’” Steffany said. “We talked it through and determined it was the best option for both of us.”
The arrangement has allowed the family to share other resources, too, such as cars, food, streaming accounts and other entertainment costs. It also provides frequent opportunities for family bonding, even over something as simple as watching a new movie or eating a family dinner.
The move was also a sort of family tradition for Kreimeyer, who has lived in several iterations of a multigenerational household throughout her life. While in college, for example, her parents built and lived in an add-on to her paternal grandparents’ house, melding the three generations.
“I’ve sometimes wondered how much having that family history made it easier for this to happen in this generation,” Kreimeyer said. “Growing up, we never had bad family conflicts. … If you had an objection, you could raise an objection and talk it out. And I think we still function that way now.”
Culture of care
Another major motivator in establishing multigenerational households is to facilitate at-home caregiving as older generations continue to age.
Emilia Hinton, a registered nurse practitioner, said the decision to share a home with her parents seemed like the next logical step, as the family always had been incredibly close. The family spent most of their time apart early in the COVID-19 pandemic and figured the move would allow them to safely isolate together.
“(My parents) were nearing retirement age anyway, so it was like, ‘Why wouldn’t we live together?’” Hinton said. “This will hopefully keep them out of an assisted living facility or a nursing home situation or what have you.”
Efforts such as Hinton’s are part of a broader trend of care in which family members of all ages are stepping up to care for loved ones at home, said Kristie Wiltgen, a regional coordinator at Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging, which offers a monthly caregiver support program in Dubuque.
That family-administered care can help delay or prevent premature admission to nursing homes or other assisted living facilities, Wiltgen said. It also lets people age with dignity.
“If you ask most people, they’re going to say that their preferred place of living is their home,” Wiltgen said. “Most people appreciate being able to feel independent and comfortable in their surroundings, and it gives them more of that comfort.”
Such setups can come with ups and downs, however. Adult children caring for parents might also still be providing for young children, adding new demands to an already stretched schedule. Other times, caregivers might feel unprepared to care for or accommodate a certain medical concern.
That is why support groups such as those offered by Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging and other resource hubs have been established for caregivers, Wiltgen said — so caregivers can decompress and share concerns while also brainstorming potential solutions.
Despite challenges, Wiltgen added that many family members still are happy to fill a caregiving role for a loved one in need.
“It’s a chance to make their loved one happy,” Wiltgen said. “There are a lot of rewards to caregiving. It gives people special time with their loved ones, and time isn’t something you can put a price on or get back.”
Multigenerational living arrangements can — and often do — work in the opposite direction, too, with the elder generation providing wisdom and support for younger occupants of the home or assisting with child care.
Katelyn Beyer, of Dubuque, said moving back in with her mother, Carla Beyer, along with Katelyn’s sons, Kaiden, 11, and Michael, 8, has given her the safety and stability needed to bolster her mental health and maintain her sobriety.
When Katelyn moved back home, she was suffering from drug addiction that was compounded by several physical and mental health concerns. She was living in a “not so nice” neighborhood and wanted a safer environment for her two sons.
Carla helped Katelyn establish a set schedule and helped get her to and from medical appointments. She also recognized when Katelyn was struggling with her mental health and worked diligently to draw her back into a better frame of mind and ensure she took her medication.
Now, Katelyn has been drug- and suicide-attempt-free for four years.
“(Mom) has given me her guidance in every way, shape and form,” Katelyn Beyer said. “Now I have my license and a moped, and I’ve worked at a job for two years straight. If I didn’t live here — if I didn’t have her — I wouldn’t have anything I have today.”
Carla also has been a major support for her grandchildren, acting as a second set of eyes and ears when they need advice. If one of the boys has a disagreement with their mom, Carla can step in as a neutral third party and mediate the situation.
That became especially helpful at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic as Kaiden struggled with his mental health during the transition to a more remote learning and social experience. Around that time, Michael also began to live with his aunt on weekdays so he could go to a smaller school.
Kaiden’s frustration with the situation often manifested in frustration toward his mom, and Carla Beyer was able to act as a rock in the storm and craft some compromises between the two.
“It’s my joy to watch them grow up safe and happy and knowing they’re loved,” Carla said of the experience living together. “I guess that’s the biggest part of it all to me.”
‘A real bonus’: Building cohesion, camaraderie
Local families report several other benefits to their multigenerational homes, but chief among them is a stronger sense of family cohesion. Visiting a grandparent becomes as easy as walking down the hall. Finding time to call Mom turns into shouting up the stairs.
“It’s easy to talk about things when you see someone every day,” said Milana King, 21. “After dinner, we’ll talk for like an hour. It’s just, ‘Oh, how was your day?’ ‘What did you do?’ ‘What are your opinions on the crap you saw on Facebook today?’”
The multigenerational structure also allows for more cross-generational exchange. Grandparents can share stories or advice with younger generations that might otherwise have been lost. In exchange, younger generations can teach their elders about the latest trends, movements or fads.
At the Hinton-Houselog home, such exchanges are common.
Dan Houselog currently is teaching his grandson, Link Hinton, how to use a pellet gun while Joan ensures a constant supply of sweets and other snacks for all the grandkids. Everyone shares about their day during family dinners, which happen roughly five times a week.
“I like having (my grandparents) here, being able to just walk over and talk to them,” said Romy Hinton, 14. “And then I can steal their food.”
Multigenerational households also offered some key benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic, along with certain restrictions.
At times, the arrangement led to a need for increased caution to protect older or otherwise more vulnerable family members. Some families took to isolating on separate floors, while others masked in common areas.
But the setup also allowed family members to keep an eye on one another in a time when in-person cross-household communication came to a standstill and visits to nursing homes became impossible.
“It was a real bonus for us that we were already here a couple of years and settled in,” Steffany King said. “I couldn’t imagine at that point being on lockdown and my mom being completely on her own.”
Collaboration, communication key
Like most households, multigenerational homes come with their share of tiffs and small spats. Some are typical family concerns, such as disagreements over what to have for dinner or who should do the dishes.
Other concerns are more specific to multigenerational homes. Adult children might clash with their parents when it comes to certain child-rearing tactics, or kids and teens might grimace under an extra set of eyes.
To counteract these concerns, families have found ways to communicate and coordinate to make the best of their living situation.
For Katelyn and Carla Beyer, separating responsibilities has been helpful so no one feels exploited or overworked. Katelyn does a lot of the work inside the home such as cooking and cleaning, while Carla does the outdoor work and handles the financial logistics.
“The one thing I don’t get involved in (is the kids’) doctor’s visits,” Carla said. “I have (Katelyn) do that … because I think it’s important for her as a parent to know what’s going on with her sons.”
Having space for some alone time is also critical, several families attested.
When a fight picks up or a certain family member has a rough day, having a place to decompress and relax can reduce intrafamily strife exponentially. It also allows space for people to pursue personal interests.
Individual school and work schedules help, too, as they automatically provide segments of the day dedicated to a personal task outside the home.
Despite its seven residents, the Hinton-Houselog residence has plenty of room for people to spread out. The home is outfitted with two kitchens, two living rooms and plenty of bedrooms and other areas for alone time.
“It’s like when you go to a hotel and you get an adjoining room from the kids. There’s a door between there, and you can shut both doors,” Joan Houselog said. “When that door is shut, it means ‘stay away.’ … That’s what we have when we need it, a double door. But very seldom is it closed here.”