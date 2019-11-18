News in your town

In Dubuque, state workforce leaders tout programs to employers, educators

With winter weather arriving early, high volume of local low-income residents seek heating help

State auditors find problems with Colesburg sewer rates, potential conflicts of interest

Regional natural resources assemblies set for this week

Workshop on Dubuque airport's master plan set for Thursday

UPDATE: Edgewood-Colesburg to hold classes after threat deemed not credible

Officials: Classes being held as scheduled in Bellevue after official determine 'no danger' due to threat

1 injured in 2-car crash in Dubuque

U.S. Rep. Kind's staff to hold office hours in Crawford, Grant counties

Grant County board OKs new budget with drop in tax rate

Dubuque County official: No more Operation: New View funding until 'action plan' is in place

Person who makes a difference: Platteville volunteer highlights importance of lending talents to community

Bucket brigades: Loras students try to sink opponents' rafts in fundraising battle

UW-P professor developing process to detect bridge deficiencies early

Biz Buzz: Dubuque store closing; local resort begins projects; discount store being built; longtime dentist retires