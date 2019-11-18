State workforce leaders gathered with more than 50 employers, educators and others this morning in Dubuque to present growth in the Future Ready Iowa initiative.
With Future Ready Iowa, the state aims to bolster its workforce pipeline by readying people with the education or training needed for today's jobs.
"That's our goal," Iowa Workforce Development Director Beth Townsend told the crowd at the Future Ready Iowa summit at Diamond Jo Casino. “We want to make sure we get people moving forward as quickly as possible.”
To that end, Townsend lauded the initiative's registered apprenticeship program for high school students to prepare for trades before graduating.
She recently attended a graduation for students in that program in Manchester. One of those students, before hearing of the apprenticeship opportunity, planned not to graduate from high school, she said.
"He now has a welding credential, an employer who absolutely loves him and is making $14 or $15 per hour part-time while finishing high school," Townsend said. "That employer couldn't say enough about what a great program this is."
Other programs through Future Ready Iowa are just getting their start, including a scholarship fund for adults who left their schools with 50% or more of their bachelor's degree programs completed. The funding could help those people return to earn their degrees.
"We have not had as much success with this, so we're still looking to refine it," Townsend said. “We got the money so late in the year that our colleges didn’t have a lot of time to recruit people to apply for scholarships.”
Townsend and her team also used the summit to highlight partnerships with groups such as Greater Dubuque Development Corp, Dubuque Community Schools and Dubuque Area Labor-Management Council.
Showcased also was Caprice Jones, founder of Dubuque's Fountain of Youth nonprofit organization, which works with people who are returning to the workforce after being incarcerated or who were raised in generational poverty.
Townsend said after the event that, as Future Ready Iowa continues to grow, these sort of partnerships are going to be crucial.
Laurie Manthey, a special programs paraprofessional at Hempstead High School in Dubuque, said the event was eye-opening for her.
"There were some programs I had no idea were in place," she said.