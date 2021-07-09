Food Truck Friday
Today, Washington Square, West Sixth and Locust streets
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Featuring Bob & Lou’s, Buenie Bottoms Outdoor Grill, Candle Ready Cakes, Happy Hibachi, Magoo’s Pizza and Vesperman Farms Ice Cream. Bring a picnic blanket or chairs and enjoy live music from Andy Wilberding.
Asbury Music in the Park
Saturday, Asbury (Iowa) Park
Noon to 11 p.m. Free event featuring music, entertainment, children’s games, family activities, petting zoo and free ice cream. Food and drinks available for purchase. More information: cityofasbury.com or 563-556-7106.
Field of Dreams First Responders Appreciation Day
Saturday, Field of Dreams, 28995 Lansing Road, Dyersville, Iowa
Gates open at noon. Special performance by the ghost players; baseball games featuring the Chicago Police and Fire departments, Dallas Fire Department and New York Police Department; live country music from Jake Dodds; screening of “Field of Dreams” under the lights in the outfield. Proceeds to benefit Dubuque County Emergency Responders Training Facility and Chicago Police Department Memorial Foundation. Cost: $10 for ages 13 and older; $5 for ages 12 and younger; active and retired first responders free with ID.
Zwinglefest
Saturday, Zwingle (Iowa) Recreation Area, 28461 194th Ave.
Noon to 11 p.m. Live music, food and drink, volleyball tournament, softball tournament, baseball tournament, pie auction, kids pedal tractor pull, barbecue chicken dinner and raffle.
Cascade Community Market & Rockin’ on the River
Saturday, Riverview Park, Downtown Cascade, Iowa
8 a.m. to noon for the market. Gate opens at 5 p.m. and music starts at 6 p.m. at Cascade Riverview Amphitheater. Handmade goods, home decor, fresh produce, fresh flowers, baked goods and more. Children’s activities and a playground. Spend the afternoon visiting Cascade’s unique shops and restaurants, then enjoy an evening of live music at Rockin’ on the River. Bring your own coolers and chairs. Buenie Bottoms Outdoor Grill will be on site. Cost: Market is free. Rockin’ on the River is $5 at the gate.