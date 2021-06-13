ELIZABETH, Ill. — A seat on the Jo Daviess County Board will remain vacant for another month, frustrating a local official who is concerned about a lack of representation.
The District 13 seat, which represents Elizabeth precinct and a portion of Rice precinct, has been vacant since the board’s May meeting, after former Board Member Scott Toot resigned his seat to become the county administrator.
Village of Elizabeth President Mike Dittmar said that about three weeks before the county board’s June 8 meeting, the six members of the village board joined him in a unanimous vote to endorse Elizabeth resident Steve McIntyre for the vacant seat. The Elizabeth Chamber of Commerce and Jo Daviess County Republicans also endorsed McIntyre.
Dittmar said he sent these endorsements to County Board Chairperson Don Hill and hoped Hill would select McIntyre. However, Hill did not fill the vacant seat at the June meeting.
“I was very disappointed when it wasn’t on the agenda,” Dittmar said. “I feel very confident that we had a very good endorsement of Steve McIntyre.”
While Dittmar said he understands that the board chair ultimately has the authority to fill vacancies with approval from the county board, he feels the residents being represented should also have a say in the selection.
“It is my personal belief that someone from Apple River should not pick the person who represents Elizabeth,” he said. “The people of Elizabeth should do the picking.”
Hill said Wednesday that he intends to fill the vacancy within the next month.
“I expect to have it filled either at the next county board meeting or, if we have a special meeting, sometime during the month,” he said. “I have some concerns, and I’m not ready to fill it at this time.”
Hill said when a vacancy occurs, any citizen can contact the chair to express interest or nominate another citizen for consideration. No other citizens have put forward their names for the District 13 seat at this point.
McIntyre said he spoke with Hill prior to the latest meeting and knew that an appointment to fill the seat would likely not be on the board’s agenda until July.
“Don had said he was going to do his due diligence and make sure of the appointment, and I said, ‘Not a problem,’” he said.
McIntyre previously served on the county board while living in Apple Canyon Lake. Now living in Elizabeth, he said he saw a chance to serve his community after Toot took the county administrator position.
He said he “will be happy to support” any other candidates for the seat.
“I’m just trying to make sure that we have representation here in Elizabeth,” he said. “It’s my home now, so it’s important to me.”
Dittmar said he is primarily concerned for the people of Elizabeth, who will go another month without board representation.
McIntyre said he hopes the situation can be resolved without further conflict.
“I don’t want it to be a bone of contention,” he said. “I’m not trying to stir the waters up. I’m just trying to serve.”