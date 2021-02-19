Dubuque officials considered a proposal to develop a new city park 25 years ago — in part as a way to thwart underage drinking.
City Council members originally considered developing the peninsula that included the Hawthorne Street boat ramp in February 1996. At the time, the proposal called for a $1.7 million construction project that would transform a relatively undeveloped area that had become a site for underage drinking.
The idea sat dormant until 2005, when construction began on what would become A.Y. McDonald Park. City officials dedicated the new park in September 2006.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on the proposal in its Feb. 19, 1996, edition.
RIVERFRONT Park PLAN: PROJECT COULD HALT TEEN ACTIVITY
A $1.7 million riverfront park project could shut down a popular youth hangout.
Pending Dubuque City Council approval, the Hawthorne Street boat ramp project is being budgeted for construction between 1998 and 2000. The project would transform the area from a mostly gravel parking lot into a park-like setting for families to enjoy the Mississippi River.
It can’t happen soon enough for Keith Kann, general manager of the neighboring Dubuque Marina. Kann said problems with youth parties in the boat ramp parking lot are a major headache for his business.
Kann said some of the teens jump the fence, get on the boats or discard beer cans on them.
“We’ve had to move everything off that side of the marina because of the young people hanging out there,” Kann said.
The proposed design would eliminate one of the two accesses to the area and force traffic along designated routes. The wide-open gravel “circle” where teenagers are known to congregate would be eliminated.
The park would also likely have a posted closing time for all uses other than to launch or retrieve a boat, said Leisure Services Director Gil Spence. Other city parks have posted closing times of 10 or 11 p.m.
Mayor Terry Duggan said he won’t feel sorry for young people if the improvements prevent them from hanging out and drinking at the site.
“That’s one of the reasons to do it,” he said.
Other city officials say the design is the first of a wide array of riverfront development projects they’re working on and isn’t specifically intended to discourage use by teenagers.
“What this is designed to do is take a peninsula that offers a great vista of the river and make it accessible to all ages,” said City Planner Laura Carstens.