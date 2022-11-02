An Iowa State University Extension and Outreach workshop in Dubuque will teach participants how to use cabbage to make kimchi or sauerkraut.

The workshop will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at Clarke University's Catherine Byrne Hall, 1550 Clarke Drive, according to a press release.

Tags

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Lou Stuhle

It's events like these that really make Dubuque the exciting metropolis that it is. No wonder there's a housing shortage!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.