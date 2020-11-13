BELLEVUE, Iowa — During the Iowa Hawkeyes’ first home football game this year, Kyden Decker — who lives in Bellevue and will be 2 years old on Christmas Eve — was able to see “the wave” firsthand from the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital in Iowa City.
“It was absolutely amazing to see Kyden’s eyes light up, seeing people smiling and waving at him, and he was so excited to wave back,” Kyden’s mom, Nikki Decker, said. “It was just an overwhelming feeling.”
Pictures of Kyden watching the game then circulated on social media, prompting a wave of support for the Decker family as Kyden’s journey with acute myeloid leukemia, or AML, was shared.
Kyden has just completed his fifth round of chemotherapy and will hopefully be back home with his parents and four older siblings in time for Thanksgiving.
“The number of people who tell us they’re praying for us is unbelievable,” Decker said. “It’s the greatest gift we could ask for right now.”
Kyden was initially diagnosed with neutropenia, a condition in which one has a low count of white blood cells called neutrophils, when he was just a month old. At the time, the neutropenia didn’t hint toward signs of cancer.
“In June, we noticed that he seemed to be falling more, he was getting nose bleeds, he had bruises in weird spots,” his mother said. “We went in for some blood work. We were not anticipating anything serious.”
Kyden was diagnosed June 8 with AML, a type of leukemia that starts in the bone marrow and impacts production of red and white blood cells. He’s since traveled to Iowa City several times for chemotherapy, while his parents take turns staying at the hospital and staying back with the rest of the Decker children in Bellevue.
Jon Decker, Kyden’s father, said that researchers estimate that about 200,000 cases of AML are diagnosed a year, with 500 of those occurring in children. For those eligible for a fifth round of leukemia, he said chances of recovery go from about 59% to 70% — a statistic not always true for other types of cancer.
“When it comes to leukemia, that fifth round definitely increases chances of having it not reemerge,” he said.
Jon Decker said Kyden has had ups and downs with his treatments, which included weeks of a 103-degree fever and being quarantined with a cold. However, he also has had days full of energy and enjoys making friends with the Stead Family Children’s Hospital staff.
The relationship with staff members has been even more important during hospital COVID-19 restrictions, and Jon Decker said they’ve made sure to answer all of their family’s questions about what Kyden is going through.
“COVID has really made things more difficult,” he said. “It really isolates people already on an isolated floor.”
Nikki Decker said these restrictions meant Kyden’s siblings couldn’t visit him in his room while he undergoes treatments. Being able to interact with other parents and taking part in usual Dance Marathon activities have also been eliminated.
However, she said hospital staff have really shown their care for their family by stopping in to play with Kyden and watching over him so she and her husband could grab dinner. One nurse even came up with the idea to add chocolate syrup to Kyden’s Tylenol dosage when he felt too sick to take it.
“They have really and truly become our second family. They were the ones always there anytime we were going through a tough situation,” she said. “The day we shaved Kyden’s head, two minutes later, child life specialists came in with hats, not just for Kyden but for everybody.”
The Deckers have also been receiving lots of support from the Bellevue community, Nikki Decker said. People have sent cards, placed checks in their mailbox and brought meals to their house since hearing of Kyden’s diagnosis.
“Bellevue is a small community where everyone wants to help,” she said. “People have offered to rake leaves, mow our lawn. We’ve had more offers to watch the kids than we could ever take.”
Through it all, Nikki Decker said she’s been amazed to see the resilience of children as her son continues down the road to remission. He’s still a typical almost-2-year-old who likes to run and play, she said, and the highlight of his day remains walking down the halls to speak to nurses.
“He’s taken all of this so well,” she said. “Even though he can’t really tell us yet, he just finds ways to find the good in all of it.”