MAQUOKETA, Iowa -- The third time was the charm for a measure to build a new Jackson County Jail.
County residents today approved up to $5.9 million in bonds for a new facility, which will be built near the intersection of Jacobsen Drive and East Maple Street in Maquoketa.
There were 2,273 votes in favor -- or 71.3% -- compared to 914 votes against it. The measure required support from at least 60% of voters to pass.
County residents with a home valued at $100,000 will see a property tax increase of about $17.42 per year on the county portion of their bill related to the jail.
Constructed in 1972, the existing jail has been cited by the Iowa Department of Corrections for having numerous deficiencies and safety risks.
Today marked the third time that county supervisors have taken funding for a new jail to voters. More than 50% of voters backed the effort in each of the previous two elections, but both fell short of the 60% threshold.