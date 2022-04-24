A group of senior leaders from the Iowa Army National Guard, including Brig. Gen. Stephen Osborn, deputy adjutant general, visited soldiers and community leaders at Iowa National Guard armory in Dubuque this week.
The visit Tuesday was scheduled as part of an annual tour of Iowa National Guard facilities in which senior leaders from the Joint Force Headquarters in Johnston, Iowa, meet with units across the state to discuss their unique capabilities, achievements and challenges, according to a press release.
Each armory extended an invitation to community leaders — from local police departments to local universities — to join the discussion and learn more about the Iowa National Guard. Osborn also took the opportunity to thank and recognize local organizations where part-time soldiers seek employment and education.
Osborn and nearly a dozen other leaders representing key functional areas of the Iowa National Guard visited a total of six units at facilities in Dubuque and Cedar Rapids and met with more than 15 community leaders including Dubuque Mayor Brad Cavanagh, Dubuque Police Chief Jeremy Jensen, Jackson County Sheriff Brent Kilburg, three local university and college presidents and representatives from local employers including MercyOne.