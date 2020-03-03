A $455,000 stream restoration project is set to begin this summer in Dyersville.
The project aims to restore Bear Creek to its natural state while also incorporating flood- and erosion-protection measures.
One way to accomplish these tasks is by adding oxbows, or U-shaped bends, just outside of the creek’s banks. These oxbows will be separate from the river during normal flows, but they will begin to take on the excess water and sediment once the river begins to leave its normal boundaries.
IIW engineer Jonathan Lutz said that, with the permeable soil in those oxbow areas, the excess water and silt could be retained and absorbed into the ground, keeping much of it off the trails and fields of Westside Park, which will save the city money in cleanup costs.
For instance, after an October 2018 flood, the cleanup costs totaled just more than $36,000.
These oxbow areas will contain wetland and native plant species, but they will take time to mature.
“For a time, it will look marshy,” Lutz said. “For the first couple years, it’s not going to look pristine. It takes a while to get a mature native seeding established, but in two or three years, it’s going to look nice.”
Lutz said the project primarily involved moving earth. A total of 17,000 yards of dirt are scheduled to be taken from the area.
Due to the work, a portion of the trail in Westside Park will be closed for several months.
Officials said a state grant would cover $436,000 of the cost.