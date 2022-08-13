ASBURY, Iowa — A man recently was sentenced to two to five years of probation in connection with an Asbury burglary earlier this year.

Colton L. Varty, 24, of Davenport, Iowa, recently was given the sentence in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to charges of third-degree burglary and possession of burglary tools, as well as a charge of second-degree theft from an unrelated incident.