ASBURY, Iowa — A man recently was sentenced to two to five years of probation in connection with an Asbury burglary earlier this year.
Colton L. Varty, 24, of Davenport, Iowa, recently was given the sentence in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to charges of third-degree burglary and possession of burglary tools, as well as a charge of second-degree theft from an unrelated incident.
An additional charge of third-degree burglary, as well as charges of eluding and fourth-degree criminal mischief, were dismissed, according to the sentencing order from Iowa District Court Judge Monica Zrinyi Ackley.
Court documents state that Asbury police attempted to stop Varty’s vehicle Feb. 12 for a taillight violation. The vehicle fled at a high rate of speed and came to a stop on Asbury Road near Budd Road, and two males fled on foot. One of them, a 17-year-old, was apprehended by police.
The teen told police that Varty was the vehicle’s driver and that Varty had taken him along while burglarizing a home.
A search of the vehicle uncovered $10,000 worth of stolen tools, documents state. The vehicle also contained bolt cutters and a sledgehammer.
The second-degree theft charge stems from an unrelated incident in which Varty was arrested for driving a stolen pickup truck in March. He initially was charged with first-degree theft but pleaded guilty to the lesser-included charge.